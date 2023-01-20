Head for the great outdoors, with outerwear fashion tips from Annie Stirk and Helen Skelton, plus where to find the coolest, cosiest hiking style in 2023. Stephanie Smith reports.

In his 1973 book Coast to Coast, legendary fellwalker Alfred Wainwright wrote: “There's no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing.” This should be encouraging for the beginner walker, with its old-school, no-excuses, just-get-on-with-it approach.

However, when it’s miserable out, sheeting down, icy gales ripping through the landscape and the ground a sea of mud, it is surely a brave and determined soul who decides to take old Alf at his word.

Still, he was, and is, quite correct (within reason). Suitable clothing (and, of course, footwear) will always help get us to where we want to be, and nowhere is this more true than when heading for the Great Outdoors.

Helen Skelton wears North Ridge Range Down Parka, now £135 (members’ price, card costs £5), from Go Outdoors.

And If we can dress suitably with style, so much the better, whether we want to climb fellsides, walk the dog or simply take the scenic route to the nearest cafe.

Annie Stirk, from Brandsby, North Yorkshire, is a mature model who, earlier this month, demonstrated exactly how we should stride out in style when she took part in BBC2's Take a Hike, joining four other local walkers to share favourite routes. Annie’s walk was from Thornwick Bay to Flamborough Head, and it was filmed in April. “It was so cold. I’ve never been so cold in my life,” she said.

The filming days were 12 hours long and, although she is a seasoned walker, each day was a challenge. “We have got an 11-year old fox red labrador (Sam) so walking is part of my life,” she said.

Although Annie, 72, already owned a fair amount of outdoor walking wear, she did have to make some judicious investments, buying Marks & Spencer Goodmove leggings and other pieces to mix in with items she already owns from Joules, Go Outdoors and Heart Boutique in Easingwold, for which she models. I love wearing leggings and I don't find walking trousers comfortable. I like colourful clothes, so anything that is bright gets a tick,” she said.

Annie Stirk wears a peach down-filled puffer coat by Danish brand Junge at Georgie’s Harrogate; a scarf from John Lewis, with Joules gilet and M&S Goodmove leggings under. Image: Cardiff Productions, Steve Kingston

She also bought walking socks and some Merrell boots. “They are waterproof, something I think is essential for all weather walking. Wet feet and wet socks lead to blisters, so it is definitely worth investing in the best boots you can afford.”

She also had waterproof trousers and jacket in her rucksack to pop on if it started to rain.

“Being outdotts with your phone turned off, concentrating on looking at the scenery, talking to each other, and just having a laugh is very good for you, mental health wise,” she said. “It reduces anxiety and makes you feel good.

And she thoroughly recommends a walking challenge. “You get a real sense of achievement,” she said. “It was a real confidence boost, and a real feel-good experience, I felt amazing afterwards.”

Annie and her competitor hikers on location for the current BBC2 Take a Hike series. Picture: Steve Kingston

Meanwhile, Strictly runner-up and Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton is a firm believer in the benefits to mental health that spending time outside in nature can bring. She likes to get her three young children outside too. "As long as I have snacks, I can keep mine outside for ages. We love the lakes, the Yorkshire coast and the peaks,” she said.

Helen has teamed up with outdoor clothing specialist North Ridge to showcase its range, and this winter she joined the GO Outdoors campaign for mental health charity Mind, encouraging others to head into the countryside to improve wellbeing.

“One of the reasons I enjoy spending time outdoors is that it’s very humbling and it’s very grounding,” she said. “I can’t control the weather or what mother nature is going to do when I’m outside, so if there’s a storm or bad weather, I have to be flexible and adapt. And I think these are really good lessons for life; sometimes in life, you find yourself in a storm, but if you keep moving forward, and keep recognising the positive bits of any journey, you’ll find a way to come out the other side.”

For cult-status style teamed with high-level technical performance, Yorkshire company McNair offers a natural alternative to man-made fabrics. Its mountain shirts are made in Slaithwaite, near Huddersfield, with all the weaving, milling, raising and steaming done within 10 miles of that.

Women’s midweight merino Fell Shirt, £335, at mcnairshirts.com.

They are made in enhanced merino wool that regulates body temperature naturally. “You still feel the weather but in a warm, connected way and when you get busy, sweat easily escapes through the fabric,” they say.

It takes a day and a half and 40 different pieces of material to make a McNair shirt and there is also a made-to-measure service. The McNair Mountain Shirt can replace an outerwear coat on most days, a merino base layer beneath. On colder days, just add a thin shell over the top.

Finally, British heritage brand Barbour has been providing hardy, good-looking, functional outdoor clothing since it began in 1894 in South Shields, where it still makes and repairs its famous wax jackets.

There is far more to Barbour than jackets, of course, and this year, expect more cool designer collaborations, and more extensive ranges for men, women, children (and dogs), to wear indoors and out.

Fleeces and borg tops, sweatshirt, hoodie and zip-top style, are modern activewear (and leisurewear) essentials, to layer under outerwear coats and jackets or wear as a top layer over thermals, knits and cottons. Or throw over your PJs as you hunker down on the sofa for the rest of the morning. Everything in moderation.

Helen Skelton wears North Ridge Tech Down Jacket, now £90 (members’ price, car costs £5), from Go Outdoors.

Men’s McNair Slawit Blue Heavy Mountain shirt, £335 – £375 at mcnairshirts.com.

