If you are looking for a simple but breath-taking and completely flattering dress for a special occasion, Yorkshire fashion brand Blonde and Wise has been creating wow dresses - without zips - for almost two decades. Founders Amy Scott and Lucy Green, who met studying fashion in Leeds - tell Stephanie Smith about their partnership and their amazing designs.

Instantly recognisable, unfailingly wearable, Blonde And Wise dresses are for women who want to make a style statement while certain that they are wearing something that suits them and will never let them down. And feels comfortable, because that is important, too.The duo behind the brand are Amy Scott (the Blonde one) and Lucy Green (the Wise one).

They met while studying for their BA (Hons) degree in Fashion Design at Leeds College of Art and Design (now Leeds Arts University). “We completed our degrees with flying colours,” Lucy says. “We learned all the traditional pattern cutting, tailoring and sewing techniques. I loved learning it all but I always struggled with sewing zips, so when it came to designing my third year collection, I used the freedom to create a whole collection without them. All my trousers, shorts, tops and dresses were made with no zips, using ties, drawstring and curtain tape.”

Amy says: “We realised we have similar design ideas and concepts, so we knew that merging our designs and creating collections together would work incredibly well.”

Rachel Peru wears coral trench dress, £160, at at blonde-and-wise.co.uk. Amy says: “This is one of our first ever designs and it is still one of our most popular. I love the diversity of it. You can wear it with some heels and dress it up for a special occasion or night out, or you can team it with some trainers and a leather jacket and wear it for more casual events.”

Blonde And Wise was founded 18 years ago in Gomersal, where Amy, 39, is from and still lives (she has a partner, Andy). Lucy, 40, is from Leeds and now lives in Colton with her husband, Jonny, and their two children, George, 10, and Margaux, 8.They began with a small stall in the Corn Exchange Leeds on Saturdays. “We got a following of clients and we tried and tested our designs. The experience was amazing for us - we learned so much,” Lucy says.Soon they were stocked at HIP in Thorntons Arcade, Leeds, then more boutiques and at fashion markets in Manchester and at Spitalfields and Camden in London, as well as hosting their own fashion shows in bars in Leeds, forming a sizable fan base. Some customers have been with them for those 18 years. Lucy says: “It's not just about buying a dress, it's about getting to know our clients and listening to them.“It helped that Amy had the skills for business negotiation, numbers and website design. I always preferred creating and meeting people. This makes the relationship work - you both need different strengths. I like to think I keep things calm and Amy likes to push us forward, so we both balance each other.” Amy adds: “It was always great that we had each other as support.”The dresses come in two sizes - S/M (UK 8-12) and M/L UK (14-18). “As there are no zips, it’s not a tight fit,” Lucy says. “All our dresses and tops have belt ties and adjust to you, by wrapping around your waist, as tight or as loose as you desire. So if you lose or gain weight the dress will still fit. Perfect for weddings, races, parties and special occasions, our colours and shapes mean they will last you forever.”

There are tops, too, and capes, all designed by Lucy and Amy in their studio in Gomersal, where visitors can have an appointment or buy from the rails. “We use you as a mannequin and drape the dress around you, to create the perfect fit, all darts and tucks neat and with no bra on show,” Lucy says.

Their customers are all ages, many local, although the website brings in worldwide sales.

They prefer to keep their designs simple and playful, developing them with twists. As well as their striking plain shades, they love bold florals in creative paintwork, British tartans, Westwood shapes, and stripes.

Rachel Peru wears purple Darcy dress, £160, at at blonde-and-wise.co.uk. Lucy says: “I love a Darcy dress for a formal event, but I also love it dressed down with trainers for a city break.”

Amy says: “I love creating new designs, finding beautiful fabrics and creating collections for our customers. I also love the challenges that come with running a business, working through things and developing the brand.

“Coco Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood have always been inspirational for me. I have always admired people who go for what they want.”

Lucy says: “My mum had a sewing machine - she made blankets, baby clothes and outfits for our dolls. She was a keen knitter and loved crafting. She always inspired me to be eco-friendly, to recycle, to reuse, to make and amend anything faulty. She loved nature and her beautiful garden.

Amy Scott (the Blonde one) and Lucy Green (the Wise one) of Blonde and Wise in their studio in Gomersal.

“Sadly, I lost my mum when I was 16. I always have her in my heart, to inspire and guide me through. My first ever dress project was at art college. I was nervous, shy and struggling with grief, so I wanted to make a dress to protect. I made a dress with white tissue paper and many layers of clear glue, so light in feeling but bold and brave in shape.

“I knew she would want me to carry on and create things that made me happy, so to say I’m still doing that now at 40, I know I won’t stop. Clothing is so important. It’s more than practical, it’s a feeling, putting something on to make you feel you, to be confident to be you, to be bold.“Being independent gives us freedom to make our own rules but the pandemic has changed how people shop. The high street is closing many shops, people want things last minute and next day delivery.”

The Blonde And Wise shop is at 254 Oxford Road, Gomersal, and the studio/ shop is at Unit 3, Bleak Street, Gomersal. See www.blonde-and-wise.co.uk

Amy says: I think the hardest challenges we have faced is going through recessions, covid and lockdowns. It has unfortunately impacted our business, due to us designing occasion wear and people not being able to go anywhere. But you keep going, keep pushing and staying positive.”

Rachel Peru wears Teal Lara dress, £140, at blonde-and-wise.co.uk.

Lucy adds: “Clients are always saying they hope to go to a wedding or races and not clash with someone else. Boutique shopping will always exist, everyone needs a good place to go to find something special, something different and something to treasure.