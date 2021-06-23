Annasia broderie dress, £199 at All Saints.

Princess Diana might have pulled it off in regal style, but the modern bride most definitely does not want to look like a meringue.

Even before the pandemic, there was a shift towards less blatant opulence, perhaps more awareness of the need to stop destroying the planet with rampant materialism, a recognition that more is rarely, if ever, more.

Carrie Symonds showed her support for the uber-fashionable new trend of fashion rental for her surprise wedding to Boris Johnston, choosing a boho-style appliquéd tulle gown by Greek designer Christos Costarellos, costing almost £300, but rented for less than £45.

Rolling in Roses Passion blouse, £650, over Adrenaline dress, from £650, Dresses @rolling_in_roses Photography @zachgracefilms Hair + makeup @victoriafarrmua Jewellery by @bluemeadow_ & @roakestudio

The global online clothing rental market is expected to grow by £990 million, or 10 per cent during 2021-2025. Not that wedding dress and special occasion designers need concern themselves too much, as there is a wedding boom forecast right here, right now, as couples plan 2021, 2022, and 2023 nuptials, so the demand for new wedding gowns, accessories and flowers is skyrocketing.

And many modern brides want a dress or an outfit that reflects the current mood of liberation and free spiritedness. These are some of our favourites ...

Candice silk wedding dress, £650 by Rixo at rixo.co.uk.

Dried flowers halo by Moondance Flowers at Easington, prices start at £45; Patea dress from the Tiffany Bridal Collection, £999. Model : Elle Baldwinson Hair & Makeup : Jacqueline Baldwinson Photographer : Lindsey Jones

Rixo Lara wedding dress, £395

Rose ivory wedding dress, £599 at Whistles.

Annie wedding blazer, £299, and trousers, £229, at Whistles.

Rolling in Roses Addiction dress , £2,100 - Dresses @rolling_in_roses Photography @zachgracefilms Hair + makeup @victoriafarrmua Jewellery by @bluemeadow_ & @roakestudio

The Heartbeats dress by York-based Rolling in Roses

Magister dress from The Tiffany Bridal Collection at Osh Gosh Gowns Scunthorpe, £1,250; headdress, £195, by Love Hats Millinery in Hull; flowers by Moondance Flowers, Easington, Model : Elle Baldwinson Hair & Makeup : Jacqueline Baldwinson Photographer : Lindsey Jones