Harvey Nichols Leeds launches new children's collection with 25 luxury brands for kids

The Zimmerman children's range which will be on offer at Harvey Nichols Leeds later this month

The Briggate department store will be one of the first in the country to stock the new Harvey Nichols collection later this month.

Located on the first floor of the Leeds store, the custom-designed space will cater for newborns, babies, kids and teens.

It will stock luxury brands including Givenchy, Balmain, Chloé, Stella McCartney and Zimmermann.

Streetwear brands Moschino, Kenzo and House of Basicz are also among the offering, along with footwear from Golden Goose, Veja and Axel Arigato.

The Harvey Nichols Leeds store will exclusively stock Canada Goose and Moncler for children for the Autumn/Winter season.

The store's general manager, Sally Lackey, said: “We are so excited to bring Harvey Nichols childrenswear to Leeds, showcasing enviable collections for children of all ages.

"The new, custom-designed space, will bring together the very best edit of mini-me brands, creating the ultimate destination for children’s designer clothing in the city.

"Alongside our curated fashion and accessories collections, innovative beauty offering and stylish dining, Harvey Nichols Leeds will now be the go-to place for the whole family.”

Harvey Nichols' group fashion buying director, Laura Larbalestier, added: "We are really excited to be launching childrenswear at Harvey Nichols.