Fashion might never be the same again, post-lockdown, but it sure is making a beautiful and courageous comeback for this autumn/winter 2022. At Harvey Nichols Leeds in the Victoria Quarter, private shopping stylist Ellie Bickerton has picked out key trends and designs for AW22, with suggestions on how to work them into our existing wardrobes to wear throughout the season and beyond (because now, more than ever, we want and expect value and longevity from our clothes).

It’s all about easy dressing that packs a punch, makes a contemporary style statement, featuring striking silhouettes, bags of personality, and pieces that mix and match, and style up and down, to wear anywhere, any time.

JEANS UPDATE: “Nineties Nostalgia is here to stay and will continue to influence autumn/winter 2022 fashion with gender-fluid tailoring dominating the market – think vest tops with oversized trousers or jeans,” Ellie says. “Mugler have worked with their signature spiral construction and designed the perfect AW denim jean that creates a modern curved shape. Paired with this here is the achingly chic Khaite Sesto top with a ’90s halter neckline and an alluring open back. Effortlessly cool.”

Balmain houndstooth pleated stretch-knit dress, £1,850.

GO BIG: Ellie says: “Another prominent nod to the Nineties nostalgia trend is an oversized blazer, a look that has been burning for quite a few seasons now. Previously, oversized blazers had been balanced with slimmer fits or bare skin. However, for this season you will find the look head to toe, as with this Saint Laurent peacoat and dress.”

HERITAGE CHECKS: “Tweed is another key trend with this season’s take being sweet but not saccharine, sophisticated yet still playful, with an upbeat and entirely youthful spirit,” says Ellie. “School uniform style is also making an appearance this season, which makes this Balmain dress the perfect two-in-one look. Paying homage to the iconic, tailored silhouettes of Balmain’s past, Olivier Rousteing has created this short monochrome dress, embellished with iconic gold tones – a look for office and party.”

MOOD-BOOSTING HUES: Ellie says, “Alongside Barbie Pink, green is the top fashion colour, representing 11 per cent of current investment. This statement Victoria Beckham green suit is sure to enliven your tailoring edit and we are in love with this two-piece with its woven layer that balances its zesty hue with a classic refined cut that features notched lapels and patch pockets.”

TAKE COVER: “We can’t talk about autumn/winter trends and not mention a wardrobe staple piece to keep you cosy going into colder months – the coat,” says Ellie. “We can always count on Moncler to deliver frost-fighting outerwear, and the label’s new season Chambon jacket is no exception. In a timeless quilted shape, this army green layer is packed with down padding, with a hood to keep you cosy.”

Mugler Spiral blue panelled wide-leg jeans, £630.

Make an appointment to visit the private shopping team at Harvey Nichols Leeds by emailing [email protected]

KEY AW22 TRENDS STRAIGHT FROM THE CATWALKS

ANYWHERE CO-ORDINATES: Perhaps the most accessible trend is the revival of easy but beautifully crafted tailoring, with statement pieces – an oversized (double-breasted) blazer, a pair of wide trousers – that can be worn together as a suit or separately with pretty much anything, any time, any place, anywhere. Witness Stella McCartney showcasing her own oversized boxy blazer in Paris.

SCHOOL UNIFORM: Think Sixties meets Nineties meets 2022 with Clueless-style plaid pleated mini-kilts, white tights, sporty tops, prim Peter Pan collars, and undone neck ties. Mix in a bodysuit top or fitted cashmere knit.

Pink rules at the Valentino Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Paris Fashion Week show (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP).

PRINTED SILK SCARVES: Round your neck, on your head, just do it, seeking out bold clashing colours and swirls. A simple way to nail the season with a Sloane Ranger knot.

ELECTRIC PINK: Head-to-toe vibrant pink is perfectly fine for this autumn/winter. This was how it went on the Valentino catwalk, so why not take a leaf? Or you could just use it as an accent shade. PS Pink jackets and full suits are everywhere.

MAXI COATS: Long fitted coats create dramatic silhouettes for the season, so fling on one when you want to step out in statement style – and look out for a new take on the suit, teaming a tailored long coat (belted) with matching trousers (wide).

NEW KNITS: Sweater dresses come in various forms, from slinky striped long tubes to sophisticated fit-and-flare maxi styles with fluted sleeves. Then there are matching skirt and jumper sets, knitted coats, cardigans, two pieces and twin sets.

Stella McCartney appears after her Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

GOTH AND PUNK: Harking back to ‘70s and ‘80s, when rebellion was the order of the day and night. There’s lots of black leather, vinyl and corsetry, and Miu Miu offered a velvet-and-diamanté choker. Some looks are rather military in style, like body armour, and there are great coats and thigh-high boots, too.

VEST INTEREST: Tank tops and vests were all over the runaways, at Prada, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Max Mara, Loewe and elsewhere. Team with wide pants, leather, joggers, knit skirts, anything you like.

Saint Laurent oversized blazer, price on application at Harvey Nichols.

Victoria Beckham green woven blazer, £850, and trousers, £450.

Moncler Chambon green quilted shell jacket, £960.