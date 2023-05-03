John Lewis Leeds SS23 summer fashion and beauty trends evening for Smart Works

For those in search - or need, indeed - of a summer wardrobe refresh, John Lewis & Partners is hosting a special style and shopping evening later this month for women’s unemployment charity Smart Works Leeds, exploring SS23 fashion and beauty trends at the Leeds store.

The spring/summer 2023 collections are the first from new design director Queralt Ferrer and womenswear own brand boss Clare Miles, and sees a fresh focus on detail and fabrications, so look out for gorgeous twills and organic denims.

John Lewis own brands including AND/OR, Anyday and Kin go from strength to strength, while hosted brands include Whistles, Nobody’s Child, Hobbs, AllSaints, Barbour, Hush and many more.

The holiday edit includes Kin kimono tops and loose trousers, string beach bags and beautiful swimwear options. The John Lewis Beauty Society will be on-hand to advise on summer skincare and make-up.

John Lewis brand orange linen blazer, £69, and trousers, £45. At John Lewis.

Best of all, the event will raise money for a brilliant local charity. Smart Works Leeds opened at Mabgate Mills in Leeds in November, 2019, and has so far helped hundreds of women in Yorkshire find work, despite the challenges of Covid-19. Smart Works helps unemployed women enter or re-enter the workplace by supporting them with free smart clothing and expert, confidence-building, one-to-one coaching for their job interview. There are more than 40 volunteer dressers and interview coaches at the Leeds centre, many with years of experience working in the retail and business sectors.

Many clients are referred from a Job Centre or from a partner organisation, including the prison service and organisations and charities for care leavers, the homeless, refugees, and survivors of addiction and domestic abuse.

Smart Works has the support of many prestigious names in the fashion and beauty industry, with retail partners including Burberry, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Hobbs and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Last year it hosted an event at Leeds Corn Exchange where high-profile Yorkshire women donated clothes for a charity sale.

The John Lewis event takes place on Thursday, May 18, 5-7pm and tickets are £15 including a welcome drink, with all ticket sales going to support the running of Smart Works Leeds. See Smart Works x John Lewis: Spring/Summer Trends 2023 on the Eventbrite.co.uk website.

John Lewis platform sandals, £89. At John Lewis.

