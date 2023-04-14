All Sections
A racegoer during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
A racegoer during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Ladies Day at Aintree: Best pictures from Aintree as fashion takes over ahead of Grand National

The main event of the Aintree meet may not be until tomorrow, but that hasn’t stopped fashionistas from making a statement today.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

Rainy weather and gusty winds greeted racegoers on the second day of the Grand National Festival, but that didn’t stop people from showing off their glamorous outfits.

The three-day race meeting began on Thursday and continued on Friday with Ladies Day, when attendees step out in all their finery and the coveted style award is presented to the ‘Best-Dressed’.

Here’s a selection of the some stand-out looks from the second day - Ladies Day. Which one is your favourite?

Racegoers from Marcos Fashion Couture during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

1. Marcos Fashion Couture

Racegoers from Marcos Fashion Couture during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire) Photo: Mike Egerton

Racegoers Louise Foley and Lizzie Dagnell during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

2. Louise Foley and Lizzie Dagnell

Racegoers Louise Foley and Lizzie Dagnell during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire) Photo: Mike Egerton

Racegoers during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

3. Aintree Racecourse

Racegoers during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire) Photo: Tim Goode

Melissa Worrall and Christine Martin during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

4. Melissa Worrall and Christine Martin

Melissa Worrall and Christine Martin during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire) Photo: Peter Byrne

