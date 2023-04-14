The main event of the Aintree meet may not be until tomorrow, but that hasn’t stopped fashionistas from making a statement today.
Rainy weather and gusty winds greeted racegoers on the second day of the Grand National Festival, but that didn’t stop people from showing off their glamorous outfits.
The three-day race meeting began on Thursday and continued on Friday with Ladies Day, when attendees step out in all their finery and the coveted style award is presented to the ‘Best-Dressed’.
Here’s a selection of the some stand-out looks from the second day - Ladies Day. Which one is your favourite?
1. Marcos Fashion Couture
Racegoers from Marcos Fashion Couture during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire) Photo: Mike Egerton
2. Louise Foley and Lizzie Dagnell
Racegoers Louise Foley and Lizzie Dagnell during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire) Photo: Mike Egerton
3. Aintree Racecourse
Racegoers during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire) Photo: Tim Goode
4. Melissa Worrall and Christine Martin
Melissa Worrall and Christine Martin during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire) Photo: Peter Byrne