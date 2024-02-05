Looking for something extra special this Valentine’s Day? Then take a look at what EARSASS has to offer.

These super sweet, heart style earrings from small earring brand, EARSASS would make the perfect gift and they won't break the bank – their charity earrings were also recently worn by Princess Kate.

The affordable, 18k gold plated styles from the Romantic Collection are gorgeous, lightweight designs making them perfect for wearing all day and you can view more at www.earsass.com.

EarSass was founded by designer and stylist Sophie McGown in 2020. Each design is named after strong influential women who have gone through tough times but found fashion and jewellery have helped to bring hits of joy into their lives.

EARSASS GLAMOUR HEART £19 Small heart stud, perfect for multiple lobe piercings. Available at https://earsass.com/products/the-glamour-heart Cubic Zirconia Paved - 18k gold plated.

The brand's ethos of 'Get Your Sass On' is to encourage people to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mental.

EarSass has worked in collaboration with mental health charity Brave Mind to launch the Issy Star earring, in honour of Sophie's cousin Issy Phipps who took her own life in 2023, with £5 of each sale going to the charity.

Sophie has reinvented the statement earring to focus on lightweight creations that feel comfortable all day, without the typical earlobe pain from a big earring. Many of the designs can be made as both clip-on and pierced earrings.