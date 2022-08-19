Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marks & Spencer has announced a new partnership with the England Men’s Football Team and says it has created a new formalwear collection that is approachable, diverse and relatable, celebrating individuality and aiming to “bridge the gap” between the players and customers.

M&S says: “With so many credible and inspiring role models across the England Teams, led by such principled managers, it’s easy to understand why fans have reconnected with England. Both style and football can be exhilarating when players and people are expressing themselves, and these modern and progressive England Teams reflect so many of our own brand values and attitudes.”

Marks & Spencer is the official tailor of the England Senior Men’s and Women’s Teams as part of a new three-year partnership, following on for its longstanding relationship with The Football Association, dating back to 2007 when M&S became the Official Suit Supplier to the England Senior Men’s Team.

John Stones wears: The Performance Suit Jacket, The Performance Zip Polo, The Performance Trouser & The Loafer; Ollie Watkins wears: The Performance Crew, The Performance Trouser & The Loafer; Harry Kane wears: The Performance Bomber, The Performance Zip Polo, The Performance Trouser & The Loafer.

The menswear collection goes into stores this week. Describing the collection, M&S says: “Reflecting the personality and individuality of the England Team, gone is the standalone three-piece suit and tie, updated with a considered edit of smart-separates, styled how people want to wear them now - more relaxed, more interesting, and more England.”

There are performance separates, knitwear and suiting, footwear and accessories in a tonal palette of navy and black is complemented by neutral separates in ecru and air force blue, styled with accessories which hero the England crest and signature vibrant red, synonymous with the England Teams.

Wes Taylor, director of menswear, says: “After meeting with The England Senior Men’s Team and discussing their needs, it became apparent almost immediately that they wanted a collection which delivered on style and versatility, allowed for individual preferences but still came across as a cohesive look. Importantly, they wanted something that better reflected who they really are. So rather than structured suit, shirt and tie uniform, we’ve