Intensive Treatment.

Just one in seven women (14%) describe their hair as “healthy”. Of those with damaged hair, a quarter (26%) believe it’s beyond repair – a stark reality considering damaged locks seem to also impact women’s confidence: almost two thirds of UK women (59%) say when their hair is damaged, they don’t feel or look their best.

More than a third (35%) say it knocks their confidence and makes them feel self-conscious (35). As little as 10% feel “very happy” with their lengths.

From split ends to dry, rough hair

Pantene Molecular Bond Repair Shampoo.

Of the damage being done, which is often a result of things like everyday straightening and styling, bleaching or keratin and colour treatments, more than a quarter of UK women (28%) cite visible split ends. A quarter say their hair feels dry or rough instead of smooth and silky (26%) and that their hair looks dull instead of glossy (24%). Over a fifth of UK women (22%) say their hair is breaking off.

The damage is done – and getting worse

Delving further into the research, it seems the state of UK women’s tresses is getting worse: a third of UK women (32%) say they’re losing more hair than usual, such as while brushing their hair or in the shower. Overall, the findings indicate women don’t feel that their hair today is strong enough to withstand their everyday haircare routines.

Women are going to great lengths to feel good again.

Pantene Molecular Bond Repair Conditioner.

So just what are UK women doing to get their hair back in tip-top condition and restore their confidence? Perhaps unsurprisingly, over a third (35%) still believe that there’s only one way to fix their damaged hair: with a good haircut. Over a fifth (23%) agree “hair damage is unavoidable and there's nothing I can do about it”. Many are taking other extreme measures:

One in 10 swerve all photos and selfies (10%), increasing to 18% among snap-happy 18–24-year-olds.

One in eight (12%) have resorted to wearing a cap / hat or scarf to cover up their hair.

One in 10 (10%) of 25–34-year-olds have worn a wig to conceal damage.

One in eight (12%) of 16–24-year-olds have missed a social event or occasion due to damage.

In response to the findings, Dr Frauke Neuser, Pantene’s Senior Director Scientific Communications says: “We’ve known for generations just how important healthy hair is to women’s self-esteem and this remains true today.

"Nobody should have to go to extremes to feel and look their most confident, with an effective, modern solution to damaged hair readily available – and Pantene’s New Molecular Bond Repair Range with Pro-V Nutri Pearls provides this.

"Daily styling, heat and chemical treatments like colouring weaken or break the bonds inside the hair strands which are responsible for the strength and structure of keratin fibres and the hair’s external cuticle, creating hair prone to split ends, breakage and more. The New Pantene Molecular Bond Repair Range with Pro-V Nutri Pearls protects, reconstructs and builds new bonds at molecular level to regenerate hair from within.”

The new golden era of hair repair is here!

No more going for the ‘big chop’ to put an end to damaged locks, Pantene’s New Molecular Bond Repair Range with Pro-V Nutri Pearls gives hair the fix it deserves. This technologically elevated, premium four-product range achieves up to 100% hair regeneration** from a molecular level, reversing all visible signs of hair damage*, for hair looking so healthy you feel it’s alive.