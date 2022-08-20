Race Day fashion at York Races: Thrifty and fabulous with some frivolous spending

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The races are just as much about the fashion as the horse racing, but as the cost of living crisis sets in, we asked punters how much they were spending to get race day ready.

“My outfit cost £15,” said Claire Hedges who had purchased her stunning red dress in a House of Fraser sale three years ago and grabbed a matching fascinator from Amazon Prime this week.

Others had spent over a thousand pounds when it came to a designer outfit complete with expensive accessories.

Claire Hedges and her friend Katrina Lewis

“My dress wasn’t that expensive, but it’s all about the shoes, handbags and jewellery,” said one woman.

Claire’s friend Katrina Lewis said: “My hat cost £225 but my dress was a hundred pounds but I’ve worn it before, so I’ve saved a hundred.”

Another woman who looked elegant in a floral inspired hat and dress, with matching shoes and an umbrella had her outfit tailor-made by Barnsley designer Katie Newsome, costing £200.

Others didn’t spend a penny this year after “investing” in their outfits in times gone by and dusting them off after the pandemic so they still felt like new.

Friends dressed up for the event

Indira Mwale upcycled a preloved wedding dress into a race day outfit with some green dye with the help of her neighbour.

What was seen as a bargain varied from £15 to £300.

While it’s now on trend to wear a charity shop find or upcycle a preloved outfit, some punters are feeling more frivolous to keep up with the rising cost of living when it comes to betting trends, according to one tout.

“People are gambling more money with the cost of living going up,” explained one tout who didn't want to be named.

The fashion is as much a part of the races as the races themselves

He said: “Obviously people have more cash to splash after covid rather than using cards all the time but it’s sad because people are gambling a lot more and spending because they think they can win back what they're losing outside of here (the races).

“They watch the professional gamblers and think they can win like them but they only show off when they’re winning.”