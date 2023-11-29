Luxury pre-loved fashion brand Xupes has launched its first bricks-and-mortar outlet in the north of England at Sandersons Department Store in Sheffield, bringing its covetable collection of designer handbags, scarves and accessories to the Fox Valley store.

Rebecca Dransfield and Reece Morgan in the new Xupes area at Sandersons Department Store at Fox Valley

Brand consultant for Sandersons Rebecca Dransfield identified Xupes as a potential brand partner after using the company herself to find a replacement for a much-loved stolen designer handbag. The search featured in the Channel 4 documentary series Second Hand for 50 Grand.

Xupes was founded in 2009 in Hertfordshire and has built up a strong customer base to become one of the leading UK retail companies in the growing pre-loved luxury market, with discerning shoppers increasingly choosing trusted pre-loved brands like Xupes to source luxury items.

Rebecca said: “Sandersons has always strived to offer something different to the shopping experience and bringing these amazing designer names to Yorkshire is just fantastic for the store and for our shoppers.

“We are really excited to be working with the Xupes team and share their passion for a great customer experience and fabulous products. The Xupes attention to detail and product knowledge is fabulous and the Sandersons team are undergoing training so we can share that in store product knowledge from day one.”

The Xupes team has curated the selection of handbags for the new in-store concept which includes Hermès, vintage Chanel Classic Flap Bags, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi.

Pre-loved designer handbags can be great investment pieces and the vintage and pre-loved luxury market is a fast-growing sector. Retail value sales of luxury goods in the UK grew by seven per cent in 2023, standing at £48.9 billion with the second-hand luxury market also experiencing remarkable growth.

Xupes sits alongside a brand line-up including luxury fragrances from Penhaligons, Chanel and Parfum de Marly, as well as women’s fashion brands Holland Cooper, Max Mara and Marella.

Shoppers can browse the in-store collection as well as having access to the wider Xupes range, with an option to select items for bespoke viewings in store. The Xupes concession will also serve as a convenient drop-off point for customers who wish to sell their luxury items.

Reece Morgan, co-director of Xupes, said: “We have been keen for some time to have a physical presence in the north of England. We’re so excited to be working with Sandersons on our first in-store concession, bringing our pre-loved range to Yorkshire.

“This collaboration allows us to bring our unique online shopping experience directly to our customers, leveraging Sanderson's strong retail presence to reach a wider audience. We have a really fantastic collection for our shoppers and Sandersons has provided the perfect backdrop to showcase our beautiful pieces.”

Sandersons is a family-owned department store founded in 2016 by the late Deborah Holmes. Her husband Mark and daughter Rebecca have carried on her legacy, growing the brand with three beautifully designed brick-and-mortar stores in Sheffield, Morpeth and Stroud.

Vvisit www.xupes.com and www.sandersonsdeptstore.co.uk.