The late great Vivienne Westwood urged us all to “Buy less, choose well, make it last”, adding: “Quality, not quantity. Everybody's buying far too many clothes.” Choosing well first and foremost for me, as for the many fashion shoppers who feel that the best style is grounded in ethics and thoughtfulness, has to mean buying locally to help support our own Yorkshire high streets, Yorkshire-based businesses and their staff.

The late great Vivienne Westwood urged us all to “Buy less, choose well, make it last”, adding: “Quality, not quantity. Everybody's buying far too many clothes.” Choosing well first and foremost for me, as for the many fashion shoppers who feel that the best style is grounded in ethics and thoughtfulness, has to mean buying locally to help support our own Yorkshire high streets, Yorkshire-based businesses and their staff.

Where possible, it also means buying from those independent designers, companies and brands that strive - often against the odds - to manufacture their clothes close to home, or that use fabrics created in Yorkshire, or at least within the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, designs might cost more if they are home-created rather than mass produced, but there is the satisfaction of knowing that our fashion choices have positive benefits for people, for local business and for the environment (and it is sale time, with many bargains to be had, so it’s a great time to invest in local products).

Petrol trench coat, £725 at Frimble.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley-based Nomad Atelier offers luxury clothing in the spirit of avant-garde Japanese designers, such as Comme des Garcons and Yohji Yamamoto. These are made in premium fabrics, many woven in Yorkshire, and cleverly crafted by skilled Yorkshire tailors and sewers.

Founder Rita Britton, who owned and ran the legendary Pollyanna boutique in Barnsley from 1967 to 2014, restored The Tobacco Warehouse in George Yard in the town and opened it as Nomad Atelier in 2015, showcasing her own designs. Classic styles include volume-clasped Egg skirts and edgy, dropped crotch harem-style pants in a variety of fabrics, as well as a range of luxurious knits that work with everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The merino is woven in Bradford and then we turn them into our lovely clothes here in Barnsley,” says Mimi Underwood, Nomad’s commercial director who also models the clothes on social media, including this look here, a cashmere cowl neck sweater teamed with a full pleated skirt.

“The knitwear is made in Sheffield especially for us using our designs. For this we use cashmere yarn, which is also from Yorkshire, in Denby Dale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Harper jacket, £375, at Frimble.com.

The pleated skirt seen here is crafted in the finest merino suiting fabric, using New Zealand wool woven by Bateman & Ogden in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mini says: “It's an outfit which can all be worn separately or works fab together. They are all great pieces in their own right. They can also all be worn day or night, like all of our clothing and will last you for years and years. We also have Jennie Gill diamond, silver and gold vermeil hoops which are again made in Sheffield and perfect for day and night. And the shoes are our real leather mock croc shoes.”

Meanwhile, in North Yorkshire, Frimble creates and sells cool and contemporary country tailoring and knitwear, with tweed jackets crafted in tweed made in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Harper Jacket is our latest design and it’s already proving to be very popular,'' says founder Sophie Osborne, who is based in Bedale.

Cashmere Square Cowl Neck Sweater, £750; full pleated skirt, £695; leather mock croc shoes on sale at £197.50; earrings, made in Sheffield by Jennie Gill. All at Nomad Atelier, worn by Mini Underwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This jacket has wonderful drop-down shoulders, creating a very oversized look. Our Yorkshire Grandpa Houndstooth check makes this jacket even cooler, creating a vintage but modern look.”

When it comes to making clothes last, Mallin & Son is a small independent company based at Ossett near Wakefield, specialising in re-waxing and repairing country jackets such as Barbours using traditional methods first developed by Northern seafarers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was founded by creative director Ryan Mallinson, who also introduced a repairs service, employing a local seamstress with over 40 years experience.

Mallin & Son also has its own range of tee and sweat designs, each piece finished with a hand-printed patch, a symbolic nod to its repairs heritage, plus hats, made in-house, using wool from manufacturers in and around Yorkshire. It also partners with like-minded brands to offer quality designs made with eco-consciousness in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dales Sheep Aran Jumper, £79.95, at Glencroftcountrywear.co.uk. Modelled by Lillian, a retired bank manager who lives close to Glencroft’s HQ in the Dales, picture by Juliet Klottrup.

“Sustainability is more prominent than ever with customers and brands being more conscious about working practices,” it says. “Mallin & Son was born and built on true sustainability in fixing and mending old garments for a new lease of life. It's a practice that enables us to be an authority on sustainable fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We insist on creating garments that grow with you through bearing life's scars of repair. We believe that if you invest in quality and take care of it that it will in turn take care of you.”

Over at Clapham in the Dales, Glencroft was established in 1987 and takes inspiration from its surrounding countryside to create a range of designs from flat caps and chunky jumpers to its hand-finished sheepskin rugs. More than 80 per cent of its products are made in the UK and it also makes its own Clapdale wool with the help of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Sustainable Development Fund, creating a circular economy by paying farmers a decent price for their clip as well as 10 per cent of the profits from the sale of the products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first products available are Clapdale Wool DK weight 100g Hand Knit Hanks, and Lace-Weight 100g Balls of knitting wool, and there are free knitting patterns created by neighbour and hand knit expert Sandra Oakshott.

*Nomad Atelier is at George Yard in Barnsley and at nomadatelier.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Frimble is at country fairs across the UK and at frimble.com.

John Partridge cropped camo jacket in a heavyweight waxed cotton, made in England, £225, worn with hoodie in organic cotton and recycled polyester, £80 at Mallinandson.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Mallin & Son is stocked at Frank & Jasper Menswear in Hebden Bridge and at mallinandson.com.

*Glencroft is at glencroftcountrywear.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad