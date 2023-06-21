Smart Works Leeds, the charity that supports unemployed women in Yorkshire back into the workplace, is opening its city centre HQ for a fashion sale of designer and high quality high street brands, plus vintage and pre-loved clothing and accessories.

Smart Works Leeds staff member Marianna wears sequin suit donated by Emma Worthington (@Swoon_love). Picture by Lottie Roberts.

The sale takes place on Wednesday, July 5, at the Mabgate Mills centre, offering the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe sustainably, browsing and buying high-quality clothing and accessories, most never worn, and available in a range of sizes. There will be fizz on arrival and there is also a pre-sale raffle to win a Bobbi Brown make-up bag with some BB goodies inside.

Smart Works Leeds and its team of staff and volunteers help women across Yorkshire by providing them with clothing and coaching for job interviews. Clients come from the region’s job centres, and from referral partners including organisations and charities for care leavers, refugees, the homeless, survivors of addiction and domestic abuse, and from the prison service. Last year, the charity supported more than 600 women across Yorkshire, with 71 per cent finding a job within a month of their dressing and coaching appointment.

There will also be the chance at the sale to meet clients, staff and volunteers. Actor and presenter Natalie Anderson, known for her roles in Emmerdale, The Royal and Hollyoaks and a regular guest presenter on ITV Daytime, was appointed Smart Works Leeds first ambassador last year.

Smart Works Leeds staff member Hannah wears black dress donated by Emma Worthington (@Swoon_love). Picture by Lottie Roberts.

“Smart Works aims to level the playing field so that all women have the tools they need to walk into an interview situation and succeed in obtaining a place in employment, which not only benefits the women themselves but their wider communities.”

“This sale is a unique opportunity to visit us in our home, and see where and how the service at Smart Works runs,” said centre manager Kate Murphy. “All items will be available at a discount, to give you a sustainable shopping experience, with proceeds going straight back into Smart Works Leeds.”