As we continue to emerge from the pandemic wardrobe chrysalis, Stephanie Smith asks Hebden Bridge cult menswear brand HebTroCo and other brands how to find the sweet spot between smartness and comfort.

The pandemic has changed the way we live, work and communicate forever. It has also changed the way we dress. Whether permanently working from home (WFH) or hybrid working, with some days at home and some in the office or field, many of us have developed a wardrobe comfort zone - and it’s hard to break out.

If your top drawers and the easy-reach sides of your wardrobes are packed with sweats, huge T-shirts, leggings and stretch pants, it’s small wonder that smart-dressing phobia has crept in. But it’s high time for a reboot, because what we wear impacts on how we think - research studies measuring performance in a series of cognitive tests, with some participants dressed in formal clothing and some in casual wear, found that the smart dressers showed improved performance and higher levels of abstract thinking.

There is comfort to consider, of course, and tight-fitting, structured clothing no longer works for anyone. There must be a balance, combining practicality and ease with style and flair.

This wide-leg jeans and white blazer look is coming soon to Whistles.

On the high street and at independent brands, luxury and sophistication have underpinned comfort dressing - check out what The White Company, John Lewis, M&S and COS have to offer for SS23. For starters, never under-estimage the power of a loose-fitting, no-need-to-iron dress - with pockets. Talking of which, cargo pants for men and women are back to offer cool and practical options.

For trousers and jeans, wide-legs are the way to go, and an easy-smart black trouser suit will offer many outfit options. The one featured on these pages, from KIN at John Lewis, has a touch of stretch which helps keep its shape and means you can sit down and move with ease.

Team wide-leg jeans with tees and knits, ideal for home working, and simply add a blazer for an office day or for meetings - best of both worlds, and an on-trend box-ticker.

For function, comfort and cosiness (we can’t have the heating on all the time), hoodies are style-setters from the internations runaways of Balenciaga and Givenchy to a high street or online store near you. Go up a size. Team with your jeans or tapered stretch pants, and slip on a hybrid shoe, whether a smart trainer or a furry slider.

Heritage Heroes trousers, with a touch of stretch, were £130, now £65, while stocks last, at spoke-london.com.

An instant way to elevate any outfit (and your mood) is by dressing in tonal layers head to toe - it works equally well for leisure looks and more tailored combos. Pale neutral tones of cream, camel, taupes and greys are the way to go, as seen at the likes of Eudon Choi and Stella McCartney.

Menswear is emerging from its pandemic chrysalis. Lennie Law, style expert at Spoke, says: “It’s still important to feel comfortable, but I think more and more men are upgrading to smart-casual comfort for around the house. Look for jeans with some stretch or versatile chinos with a drawstring so you can happily wear them all day, or sophisticated joggers for the days you are really craving comfort.”

Double denim is another tip, matching a favourite pair of jeans with a denim overshirt or denim jacket (or both) in similar washes. “You can break it up by leaving the shirt unbuttoned over a fitted cotton t-shirt, or by adding an overcoat on top,” Lennie says, adding: “Change up your look with shorter leg lengths and turned-up trousers. Turning your trousers up at the hem is an easy - and completely free - way to experiment with trends.

"Varsity-inspired pieces are set to make a return after gracing the latest runways. Think chunky, cable knit sweaters, striped cardigans in block colours paired with smart, simple and well-fitting chinos.”

Ed wears HebTroCo Body Warmer with HD Wool, £115, and M16 Indigo Selvedge Denims, £160, at hebtro.co. Picture: Alex De Palma

This winter is all about layering different materials for a sophisticated and eclectic look, opting for basics made with more interesting textures such as cord trousers and patterned knitwear.

But the real secret of effective daily multi-functional dressing, for menswear in particular, is quality, investing in pieces that will stand the test of time, both in terms of how they look and how their fabrics and craftsmanship endure wear and tear.

Contemporary classic cuts and quality fabrics are the way to go. Hebden Bridge-based clothing brand HebTroCo offers a range of sturdy, comfort and quality-driven, UK-made, utility-style clothing ideal for home and hybrid working

“Our garments have been tested and perfected by us,” says joint founder Brant Richards. “We wear them every day.”

At work at HebTroCo HQ in Hebden Bridge, Ed Oxley wears Satisf-Action Blanket in Biscotti, £120, at hebtro.co.

There is a new range of bodywarmers insulated with wool from HD Wool in Saltaire. “HebTroCo was founded to allow us to work where we live and make things as locally and sustainably as possible, so this is a milestone product for us,” he says.

“We have seen very strong sales in our denim jeans range with many people definitely indicating they are looking for premium quality selvedge jeans rather than before, when they might have bought more mass-produced items.”

HebTroCo has reinvented its cult multi-purpose Action Blankets as heavier Satisf-action Blankets. If it’s chilly indoors or out, pop one on for instant central heating.

Co-founder Ed Oxley adds: “Just had this in a customer email which tickled me: ‘Is this the one I want? GVNR moleskin jeans. Non-thin 60-something wanting to look vaguely normal, relatively active but slightly above the crowd’.”

Starting HebTroCo, he says, has taught him how to dress for a full life. “I was chuffed to find that I could still be outdoors walking the dog, messing about with motorbikes and going out boozing, all in the same clothes. Quality shines through a bit of lifestyle dirt. Your best clothes are for wearing, not saving.”

KIN single button blazer, £135, and wide high-waist-trousers, £85, both at John Lewis.