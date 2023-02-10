Where the magic happens. Fashion and homewares retailer Joe Browns gives a glimpse inside its super-cool Leeds headquarters as it celebrates its 25th birthday year with a special fashion shoot in the city. Stephanie Smith reports.

Do right and fear nothing. At the Leeds HQ of fashion and homewares retailer Joe Browns, these are words to live and work by.

“It’s on the wall,” says Simon Brown, pointing to the Happy Wall in his boardroom, upon which are pinned notes and photos, joyful saying, memories, congratulations, and the odd £5 or £10 note representing wagers won and lost among the team. Will those snakeskin boots prove to be hot to trot or down at heel next season? The sales figures decide.

But Joe Browns is not just a retailer, it’s a state of mind. “It’s free flowing, because we are totally free here. Nobody controls us, that’s the best thing,” says Simon.

At Red Tattoo Studio at the Corn Exchange, model wears: Poppy floral dress, £60, at Joe Browns.

Around 170 people work at the Holbeck site, where all the ideas-exchanging, planning, designing, marketing strategy, admin, digital operations, warehousing and much, much more take place.

Simon founded the company in 1998, after hitting upon the idea for a new fashion brand offering interesting, intriguing and inspiring clothes (these are the three I’s that underpin every Joe Browns design) after noticing and wanting to bottle the spirit of a bunch of carefree surfer boys and girls he saw while on holiday in Wales. Before this, he had worked for his Bramley-based family clothing business, HE and FJ Brown, and then bought a one-way ticket to New York and jobbed his way around the world (he remains an enthralled traveller, with his wife, Mandie).

This is the year of Joe Browns’ 25th birthday and so, for the spring/summer ‘23 catalogue (this is still an important selling bible, despite the brand’s impressive online presence) the fashion shoot simply had to take place in the city of its birth. It is a love letter to Leeds, with locations including the Town Hall, Millennium Square, Kirkgate Market, Thornton’s Arcade, the Corn Exchange and favourite nightspots.

“There are a multitude of architectural gems,” says Richard Olsen, head of creative. “Millennium Square looks a bit like Cuba, at times.”

On Call Lane, model wears: Pink Victoria jumper, £45, and Perfect Patchwork Short, £45, at Joe Browns.

Shooting for spring in November, with bare trees, was a challenge. It took four days, and a team of 14. “We move like a child’s football team,” Richard says.

Leeds has helped form Joe Browns. “It is built on the Yorkshire principles of not borrowing, of paying bills on time and common decency - the same way that so many Yorkshire businesses have been built,” says Simon, adding another principle: “Don’t listen to too much flannel.”

Do listen, however, to your talented team and let their ideas flow. For summer 2023, there will be a tea dress featuring a print inspired by designer Lucy’s vintage teaset, handed down from her great aunt. “Everything we do is related to Modern Vintage or Modern Boho, inspired by the past,” says buying director Jane Reik. “We’re not trend-driven but we nod to them, and add our own twist.”

Tracey Hepton, marketing director, says: “The other thing is value for money, because this season, it’s going to be tough for a lot of people.”

At Northern Guitars in Leeds, model wears: Sunset blazer, £110; Super Smart floral shirt, £38.

There are intense discussions in the boardroom about new designs. For example, says Jane, “These are the 50 dresses I want to launch for Feb/March - are they right for the customer? Why are they right? Why would she wear it?”

The selected designs then go to the snug, a breakout lounge area, for the marketing teams and buying customers to view. It’s like a mini store, says Tracey, adding: “It’s an exciting time.”

Jane says: “All of that passion that we have, Tracey’s team picks it up and brings it to life. So the stories are authentic, not just something we have made up about this dress.”

Home and fashion design are closely related. “Our home wear is fashion for the home,” says Jane. Simon adds: “Both ranges come down to the same principle – they have to be remarkable. They have to be interesting, intriguing and inspiring.” Those three Is.

KEEP TO USE ONLINE. SUGGEST USE OTHER ONE OF HIM At Northern Guitars in Leeds, model wears: Ocean Vibes shirt, £40.

The Joe Browns philosophy is reflected in brand pamphlets sent out to customers (some stick them on the fridge), filled with mission statements. Simon has come up with his own secrets to a happy life, which include: “Have a purpose - it doesn’t have to be a big one. Be grateful - it does make you joyful when you feel how fortunate you are. Don’t compare yourself to others - there will always be someone better than you and it’s a pointless waste of time.”

He has also been writing the Joe Browns manifesto and reads out some of his draft: “Our rules are different. One is to treat everybody with the same amount of respect – customers, suppliers and each other. Always settle bills on time, never panic and be forced into making short term decisions, don’t profit out of other people’s misfortunes. Don’t suffer chancers or fools. And, lastly, follow our own path but learn from others. That’s who we are,” he says. “It isn’t just something written down on a piece of paper. It’s in our hearts.”

Tracey agrees: “We will often buck the trend. We stand today for what the business was built on 25 years ago.”

A highlight of those 25 years was moving to the Holbeck HQ in 2010. Now the company is embarking on a £2m upgrade of the warehouse. Last year, so he could concentrate on his three loves of product, Browns and travel, he brought in Peter Alecock as CEO, joining from JD Sports “Just keep going,” says Simon, “and stay free. Don’t let any constraints be put on you.”

*The Joe Browns new collections are available at the stores at Meadowhall Sheffield and York Designer Outlet, at joebrowns.co.uk, and online at Next, Simply Be, JD Williams, Freemans and more.

At Northern Guitars on Call Lane, model wears: leather jacket, £199; Luisa bag, £65; shoes, £55; top and jeans from a selection.

Outside The Plant Point at Leeds Corn Exchange, model wears: State of Mind Shirt, £35; jeans, £40.

At the Corn Exchange, model wears: Favourite Summer blue jacket, £75, and Chloe’s Boucle skirt, £48, with shoes £55.