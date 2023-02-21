Burberry’s new Bradford-born creative director Daniel Lee has unveiled his first collection for the brand at London Fashion Week - and there were some interesting surprises in store.

A model on the catwalk during the Burberry show at Kennington Park, London, during London Fashion Week February 2023. Picture by: Jeff Moore/PA Wire/PA Images

While the front row (an impressive celebrity and high fashionista turnout including Stormzy, Jodie Comer, Vanessa Redgrave, Naomi Campbell, Damon Albarn, Jason Statham and his partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, film director Baz Luhrmann and Vogue editors present and past, Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour) was peppered with the famous Burberry trench coats made in Castleford, these were broadly absent from the runway.

Instead there were oversized trapper hats, duffel coat silhouettes, slogan T-shirts, thick woollen woollen tights and all-over duck prints. The Burberry house check came in yellows and purples. What trenchcoats there were came with huge green fur collars. A streetwear aesthetic played out with slogan T-shirts, while a countryside theme brought a jumper embellished with rooster-style fake feathers and a voluminous feather-laden coat. There were also flight jackets, parkas and military-style jackets with matching baggy trousers.

Lee was credited with reinvigorating Bottega Veneta by creating must-have accessories (which customers like to refresh seasonally, unlike classic trench coats). The Burberry catwalk did not disappoint in this regard, with striking offerings from bright hiking boots to oversized messenger bags. Many models held matching hot water bottles - the accessory of the year, surely, now no one can afford central heating.

Stormzy at the Burberry show at Kennington Park, London, during London Fashion Week February 2023. Picture by: Jeff Moore/PA Wire/PA Images

Jodie Comer at the Burberry show at Kennington Park, London, during London Fashion Week February 2023. Picture by: Jeff Moore/PA Wire/PA Images

A model on the catwalk during the Burberry show at Kennington Park, London, during London Fashion Week February 2023. Picture by: Jeff Moore/PA Wire/PA Images

