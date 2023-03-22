Yorkshire fashion stylist Laura Fawcett will host a workshop later this month showcasing spring/summer fashion from Mint Velvet at Crafthouse Leeds to raise money for women’s employment charity Smart Works Leeds.

Laura trained as a personal stylist with London College of Fashion and her motto is “Choose well, wear more, waste less”.

She says: “Once we have an understanding of where we are with our style and which direction we would like to go, along with what suits our colouring, body shape and lifestyle, navigating the shops will be much easier and more enjoyable, leading to making better choices and ultimately getting more wear out of our clothes and nailing our signature style.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place on Thursday, April 20, 3-5pm, and has been organised to celebrate Thrive Law’s fifth birthday and to support and raise funds for Smart Works Leeds, the charity that supports women from a range of backgrounds get back into employment by giving them the clothing and confidence they need to secure a job and start a new chapter in their life.

Fashion stylist Laura Fawcett