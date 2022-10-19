After wearing and posing in dresses designed exclusively for themselves, a group of sisters who admired one another’s outfits decided to swap clothes. The siblings returned to their favourite fashion designer with the dresses she had hand crafted for each of them to ask for them to be altered so each other could wear them.

Designer and seamstress Jordan Wake, 30, runs Wake Bespoke from her West Yorkshire-based HQ. Ms Wake said: “The sisters always love each other’s dresses so they have done it a few times, where they swap dresses and get them taken up or in.”

The Insta-famous fashion designer has noticed a rise in such requests with people still wanting to look glam but are now much more cost and eco-conscious.

The five sisters swapped dresses and had them altered to save on cash

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More people are getting alterations rather than a whole new gown with the rising cost of living,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a size change or so you can reuse something like a prom or wedding dress for a night out.”

Ms Wake who has styled a range of celebrities and influencers said the siblings normally spend well over £1,000 on a new dress each but now spend just over £100 making minor alterations.

“It’s great to see my original designs styled in so many ways and it means they can make the most out of lots of new outfits, rather than just waiting for a big occasion to get a dress designed.

While we may not all be lucky enough to have an abundance of siblings with similar taste, Ms Wake has had friends swap clothes or she has created designs inspired by Hollywood stars people aspire to dress like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five sisters swapped dresses and had them altered to save on cash