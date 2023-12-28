To dress up or not? That is the question that divides John Lewis customers
One third of the nation has turned away from dressy in favour of casual clothes, and more than a half (55 per cent) of 25-34-year-olds surveyed said they planned to wear comfortable and cosy clothing over the festive season, rather than donning the glamour and the glitz. Many of us have embraced and committed to comfort dressing and some of us do not want to go back, no matter what the occasion.
But not all of us. A fair few folk need very little excuse indeed to get on their glad rags and half of John Lewis customers say they will be dialling up the glitz, what with Christmas and the New Year being the perfect occasions for sparkles, bright colours and bold clothing.
This sequin ombre mini dress from Ro&Zo has a contemporary crew neck and long puff sleeves, and it’s all set to shimmer and shimmy throughout the party season.
Team with these Sam Edelman Kamille pewter platform sandals made with durable faux leather uppers, a rounded open-toe and a heel height of 12cm.
Finish with a super-shiny bag, like this one by Coach (now in the sale at John Lewis).