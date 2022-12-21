Looking for glam hairstyles for Christmas and New Year? Leading Yorkshire hairdresser Robert Eaton tells Stephanie Smith his top easy but striking tips for the party season.

Christmas and New Year’s Eve offer the perfect opportunity to bring the joy back into hair styling - and all you need is some glitter, some gel and a desire to get creative.

Robert Eaton, art director of the Russell Eaton salon in Leeds, says that the current depressing economic situation is driving both clients and hairdressers to want to inject more fun into their look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest collection of futuristic hair designs brings together new colour, techniques and decorative effects, with the focus on diversity, using many different hair textures, lengths and styles - “making sure we really represent what modern hairdressing is all about," he says.

Pompoms were used to achieve this look by Robert Eaton, art director at the Russell Eaton salon in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a new approach to hair embellishment and accessories, using glitter, pompoms and bespoke wefts of wool, made in the salon, that looks like hair and can be glued into shorter hair to give it a futuristic feel.

“Some of the looks are created for visual impact but can also be achieved by pressing sequins onto gelled hair. Or you can mix hair glitter into your blow drying product. That also adds texture," he says, adding that this is an easy and affordable way of glamming up and ringing the changes without commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*The Russell Eaton salon is on Boar Lane in Leeds city centre.

Glitter can be pressed into the hair with gel or added to hair styling product. By Robert Eaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad