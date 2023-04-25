Half of the Trinity shopping centre in Leeds has been closed due to a gas leak

Owners of Trinity Leeds said a small gas leak had been discovered. Pictures and videos show security staff standing in front of an area which has been cordoned off, while shoppers have been told to wait outside.

One side of the shopping centre is still operating as normal, while the other has been closed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Trinity Leeds said: “We are attending to a small gas leak at the rear of Trinity Leeds. Engineers are on site and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but in line with normal safety procedures we have closed units in the affected area and asked customers to move to other areas of the centre while works are completed.

Part of Trinity Leeds has been cordoned off by security staff