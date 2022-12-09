As they team up for this special festive fashion shoot, TV presenter Charlotte Leeming and stylist Trudy Fielding tell Stephanie Smith why they will be having a very vintage Christmas. Pictures by Stevieroy.

What Charlotte Leeming really wants for Christmas is a well-fitting vintage dress, something that makes her heart sing. “And if it has pockets as well, then I’m over the moon,” she says.

“I have collected so many beautiful ones and it’s rare that I throw any away. Recently, my 14-year-old daughter wore a dress of mine from the late 1990s, and it was wonderful to see it getting a new lease of life.”

Since leaving BBC’s Look North two years ago, Charlotte has combined a career as a freelance news broadcaster with event hosting and media training. She first got into vintage fashion at university in the mid-90s. “Back then it was more of a desire to look unique and wear something that was affordable but beautifully made and told a story,” she says. “These days I’m also worrying about the planet and future generations, so I value the benefits of sustainable shopping over fast fashion. My daughter is also a huge fan of thrifting and vintage, so we often spend weekends at charity shops and fairs.”

Charlotte wears 1970s purple floral maxi dress, UK size14, £45; necklace, £10; rings, £10 each; green/gold bow heels, UK5, £20. Picture by Stevieroy, all clothes from Vintage Beau.

It was at a vintage fair in Saltaire that Charlotte met vintage fashion stylist and retailer Trudy Fielding, whose Vintage Beau personal shopping and styling studio is based in Little Germany in Bradford. Charlotte says: “We clicked straight away and she invited me to her studio. I’m like a kid in a candy store in there and can get lost for hours. I also appreciate the way Trudy offers useful styling tips that modernise a vintage look. She puts items together that I might not have thought of and has a great eye for what suits people.

“Buying vintage doesn’t need to cost a fortune. I got a stunning 1970s dress from Trudy for a summer wedding and it was £45. If I’d gone to the high street it would have been at least twice that price. And it was great knowing that no-one else would be wearing the same thing.”

Trudy says: “I love finding beautiful pieces of fashion history, learning about their background and being able to place those previously loved fashion pieces into loving new homes where their story will continue,” she says.

She launched Vintage Beau in 2015 after years of working in sales management for large brands, and now describes her business as “vintage fashion for modern living”.

Charlotte Leeming wears: 1970s burnt orange and gold lurex evening gown, UK16, £55; 1980s gold dagger earrings, £12; costume ring, £8; 1960s large red stone ring, £20. All clothes from Vintage Beau. Picture by Stevieroy

“I’ve always had my own, shall we say, unique style,” she says. “For me, fashion has always been a way of expressing myself.”

Curating her collections means shopping, and she loves seeking out vintage pieces for personal clients, as well as for photoshoots, advertising campaigns, or for TV, film and theatre costume designers. Her collections of vintage fashion treasures can be seen at her studio and at independent vintage shops Space Vintage & Retro in Harrogate and Mrs Sinclair’s Vintage at the Piece Hall in Halifax. She also sells online via Etsy and Depop, and at vintage fairs.

Trudy and Charlotte teamed up to model and showcase Vintage Beau’s festive fashion collection of luxurious gowns, sumptuous velvets, bold prints, plus lots of sparkle, for a photoshoot with Leeds-based photographer Stevieroy at the atmospheric Estonian Club in Bradford.

Charlotte says: “I got to wear a stunning red and gold floor-length dress and I felt like a queen. But I also felt terrific in the beautiful midnight blue velvet suit with silver boots. That’s something I would wear for work because I adore a classic outfit with a quirky twist. But if I’m off-duty and walking my two French bulldogs, you will see me in my beloved dungarees.”

Trudy wears 1940s black tailcoat, UK12, £85; 1970s red dagger collar blouse, UK14, £25; 1980s men’s black tuxedo/dinner trousers, UK14, £30; jet and rhinestone brooch £18; costume rings £10 each.

Charlotte’s outfits over the Christmas period will probably be relaxed, but always with a twist. “Unless I’m hosting an event, I don’t want to feel too formal and fancy,” she says. “I will mix evening wear with chunky boots or a pair of trousers. I like the contrast. This year I’m cooking for family at my house, so that means I get to wear slippers and not heels. I can’t believe I’m saying that.

“There will be ten of us in total so I won’t be sitting down much. As I’ll be on the go, I’ve already picked out a pre-loved red and cream floral midi-dress. It won’t crease and isn’t too tight on the waist. A good friend recently gave it to me. We’ve started sharing clothes, passing on things we’re not wearing much - not new, but new to us. It means we get that joyful buzz of a new outfit, but we are not spending money or having as much of a negative impact on the environment.”

Both Charlotte and Trudy have exciting plans coming up for 2023. Charlotte is enjoying her new career as a “mediapreneur”, has a new podcast series out early next year and has started writing a book, while Trudy promises a Vintage Beau announcement soon. Meanwhile, they are delighted that their shared love of vintage fashion can offer inspiration for others looking for sustainable ways of looking fabulous this festive season.

“I’m getting older and bolder,” Charlotte says. “As a broadcaster you can’t be too outlandish as it’s distracting for the viewer, but in my own time I dare to wear whatever I like - cute collars, big sleeves or ra-ra skirts. I believe fashion should be fun and I don’t like to follow trends. It’s the ultimate way to express yourself so why not go for it?”

Trudy wears: 1970s black/gold plisse collar dress, UK12, £50; 1980s gold belt, £10; 1970s ring, £25.

*Trudy Fielding has styling appointments available throughout December at her Vintage Beau studio and showroom. She is taking part in the Saltaire Vintage Fair organised by Rose & Brown Vintage Saturday, December 10, at Victoria Hall in Saltaire.

Fashion shoot credits: Photography by Stevieroy, www.stevieroy.co.uk, Brussels Street Photography, on location at the Estonian Club, Bradford; creative direction and styling by Trudy Fielding @trudybeaustylist; clothes and accessories from Vintage Beau @myvintagebeau; models Charlotte Leeming and Trudy Fielding; hair & make-up - Rachel O’Dell; stylist’s assistant - Bo Colston; videographer - Kia.

Charlotte wears: 1970s burnt orange and gold lurex evening gown, UK16, £55; 1980s gold dagger earrings, £12; costume ring, £8; 1960s large red stone ring, £20. Trudy wears: 1970s black/gold plisse collar dress, UK12, £50; 1980s gold belt, £10; 1970s ring, £25.

Charlotte wears: 1970s red/white/silver belted maxi dress, UK size14, £45; 1950s silver necklace and red/silver pendant, £20; 1980s silver hooped earrings, £10; 1980s SASCHA black sateen and rhinestone heeled mules, UK6, £25.

Charlotte wears 1970s midnight velvet A-line skirt suit, UK size 12/14, £55; 1980s silver clip-on earrings, £10; silver blue stone pendant, £20; costume rings, £5 each; silver boots, stylist’s own. Trudy wears 1970s All the Frills Vera Mont teal floral frilled maxi dress, UK10, £55; 1950s clip-on earrings, £18;

