The Women’s Aid Archive Collection uses art, newsletters and posters from the organisation’s illustrious history to represent its sisterhood, the strength of the survivors and the enduring fight against domestic abuse. Despite significant milestones that have been reached over the last 50 years – from the introduction of the Domestic Abuse Act, through to the criminalisation of coercive control – much remains to be done, says the charity.

Its says that domestic abuse is still “devastatingly common”, with police forces in England and Wales receiving over 100 calls relating to it every hour, and countless women and children still suffering in silence.

The collection, which includes mugs, T-shirts, jumpers, hoodies and tote bag, gives buyers an opportunity to raise vital funds for Women’s Aid. Additionally, wearing or displaying its merchandise identifies people as an active supporter of the cause, says the charity.

New merchandise by Women's Aid marking its 50th anniverary.

The products have been created and sold in collaboration with Teemill, an ethical and sustainable manufacturer based in England.

The products are printed to order, meaning that there is no waste of materials or resources that could be used elsewhere.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, says: “We are incredibly proud of this product line, coming to mark our 50th year as a federation. We are a proud sisterhood, dedicated to eradicating domestic abuse to ensure that women and children are kept safe from those seeking to cause them harm. By purchasing a product, you are not only helping us raise funds that will be used for life-saving work, but also proudly displaying your support and doing the invaluable work of helping us raise awareness. It is only by working together, across all levels of society, that we can finally create a world where women and children are safe, and domestic abuse is no longer tolerated.”

Since 1974, Women’s Aid has been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic abuse, with survivors at the heart of its work.

A tote bag from the new merchandise line by Women's Aid.

It is a federation of more than 170 organisations which provide just under 300 local lifesaving services to women and children across the country.