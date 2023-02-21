A York-based clothing brand that specialises in accessible clothes for those undergoing hospital treatments is hosting bra fittings for women who have undergone mastectomy operations.

Live models promote the And Able brand's new mastectomy fitting service at Fabrication on Coney Street, York. Picture by Simon Hulme

The first fitting took place today at Fabrication on Coney Street in York and will continue to take place regularly in store there with support from another local brand, Angela Bare.

Earlier today, And Able took over the store windows with live models showcasing a range of the new products.

Founded by Joanne Nicholson and Claire Myles Wharton, And Able offers clothing that makes living with illness and hospital treatment easier, with collections including linens, cosy jersey tops, wrap dresses, shirt dresses, zipster leggings, headscarves, snoods, hoodies with attached tourniquets, and jumpers with pouches to enable access to stoma bags and feeding pegs.

Joanne Nicholson (left) and Claire Myles Wharton from the And Able brand at Fabrication, Coney Street, York. Picture by Simon Hulme

Claire said: “I’ve been through the process of being fitted for a mastectomy bra and I know how powerful it can be. Having someone knowledgeable and empathetic to talk you through each stage is really important, and ultimately how you feel once you have the right garment is key. We knew we wanted to bring this to our audience, and so we’re delighted to be partnering with Anita UK who specialise in mastectomy bras.”