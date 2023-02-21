The first fitting took place today at Fabrication on Coney Street in York and will continue to take place regularly in store there with support from another local brand, Angela Bare.
Earlier today, And Able took over the store windows with live models showcasing a range of the new products.
Founded by Joanne Nicholson and Claire Myles Wharton, And Able offers clothing that makes living with illness and hospital treatment easier, with collections including linens, cosy jersey tops, wrap dresses, shirt dresses, zipster leggings, headscarves, snoods, hoodies with attached tourniquets, and jumpers with pouches to enable access to stoma bags and feeding pegs.
Claire said: “I’ve been through the process of being fitted for a mastectomy bra and I know how powerful it can be. Having someone knowledgeable and empathetic to talk you through each stage is really important, and ultimately how you feel once you have the right garment is key. We knew we wanted to bring this to our audience, and so we’re delighted to be partnering with Anita UK who specialise in mastectomy bras.”
The And Able brand was founded after Joanne Nicholson lost her daughter to cancer, and decided to focus her life helping other people needing procedures and treatments such as chemotherapy, stoma bags and tracheostomies. Her business partner, Claire Myles Wharton, is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and wants to help others going through a similar experience.