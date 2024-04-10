The first fashion show in 2019 was the brainchild of Sara Murphy, a former manager at Browns, who had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer. “We love hosting this show in store,” said Angela Horner, associate director at Browns. “It is a real celebration and so fabulous to see the models who have been through, and are sometimes still going through, so much, looking fabulous and full of confidence.” The store will remain open after the show, with 20 per cent off. Other York Fashion Week events include:

The debut couture fashion collection of Vine & Moor at No 1 Guesthouse York, Thursday May 2, 2-4pm, by Yorkshire milliner Suzanne Gill, with a sparkling reception and cream tea.

On Friday, May 3, Estee Lauder Afternoon Tea at Middletons Hotel, with make-up masterclass and gin tasting with Yorkshire Gin.

York Fashion Week: Last year’s Breast Friends runway at Browns.

Also, My Generation runway show in the Pink Room at The Impossible York, 6-9pm, hosted by Rachel Peru and featuring a team of mature models to celebrate midlife, inspiring the audience to experiment with fashion.

On Saturday, May 4: The Indie Show. York Art Gallery, 7.30–10.30pm, runway show bringing to life independent design at York Art Gallery.

Sunday, May 5: Exploring Smart Works Leeds, fashion showcase with Jackie Crawford at The Impossible York, 10am-12noon. Smart Works Leeds is the charity that works to support women and back into work with interview coaching and clothing. Also Tee Style Tribe: The Debut Collection at Clarendon Art Gallery, 2-5pm. Echoes of Home: Yorkshire & African Fusion is a collection of clothes and accessories inspired by Tee’s life experiences, combining the best of both countries, and celebrating different cultures. Each piece tells a story of her life and the places she’s called home.

Also A Cosmopolitan Wedding Showcase at The Impossible York, 7.30–10pm. YFW’s debut Wedding Runway, inspired by chic city living and high fashion lifestyles, featuring Master Debonair and Aberdevine Lingerie.

York Fashion Week: the Contemporary Showcase, picture by Cedar Cottage Creative.

On Monday, May 6: Yorwaste x YFW at Mansion House, 7pm-10pm, featuring the results of a major sustainable design competition which challenged designers to explore ways of repurposing and remodelling PPE and discarded clothing, transforming it into innovative and stylish statement pieces - 40 of the best fashion pieces by young designers across the North East and Yorkshire will be unveiled at this innovative fashion show.

Tickets at www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk