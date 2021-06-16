The Yorkshire candle carries a white rose scent

Co-founders Oliver Burr and Alex Hickson hail from Harrogate in North Yorkshire and Blackpool in Lancashire respectively, and created the £12.99 ‘Be Reyt’ and ‘Our Kid’ candles to honour their home counties respectively.

Inspired by their cross-Pennine rivalry, the couple have scented the new candles with White and Red Rose aromas and plan to begin a competition to see which county will win out when it comes to candle sales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Burr, Co-Founder of Flaming Crap said: “Whilst many of our products have appealed to customers worldwide, we wanted to create something that honoured both our roots.

The candles were inspired by the pair's cross-Pennine rivalry

“Now both living in West Yorkshire, it seemed only right we created something that honoured both Yorkshire and Lancashire.

“We like to create candles that have a story behind them, and these are no different. The subtle differences in scents between the white and red roses make for a really enticing burning experience.”

This is not the first time the company has experimented with unusual candle scents, with previous products including their ‘One Night Standle’ and their ‘2020 Scent’ - a four-layered candle evoking the scents of the first lockdown.