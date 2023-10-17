Yorkshire fashion brand Joe Browns is marking Menopause Awareness Month by sharing health, wellbeing and style tips in collaboration with Dr. Ella Russell, known as the Yorkshire Menopause Doctor.

The Leeds-based multi-platform retail company – which has just launched its first evocative autumn TV advert - points out that internet searches for the term “menopause” have tripled over the past 10 years. “Staying happy with how you look, and confident in how you appear, can be challenging for some women during the perimenopause and menopause,” says Dr Ella.

Jane Reik, Joe Browns buying director, adds: “The secret to dressing confidently is to feel comfortable. The more comfortable you feel in your outfit, the more you enjoy what you're doing at work or a night out with the girls.

“At Joe Browns, the buying and design team work hard to find prints, fabric and shapes that make women walk that bit taller and laugh that bit louder when you’re wearing them.”

Tiered tunic dress, £50, from Joe Browns at joebrowns.co.uk, the Sheffield Meadowhall and York Designer Outlet stores and Very.

Tips for a capsule wardrobe include: Embrace natural fabrics and avoid heavy and synthetic ones. Dr Ella says: “Steer clear of heavy denim and leather jackets. These items tend to trap heat in, potentially exacerbating hot flushes and discomfort.”

Natural materials, such as cotton, linen and silk, are breathable, allowing air to pass through the fibres, which can help to regulate body temperature. And they are soft against the skin, reducing the risk of irritation.

Choose versatile layering. “Layering is one of the best strategies for creating a menopause-friendly wardrobe”, says Dr Ella. “Items that can be unzipped or unbuttoned are a great option for allowing more air to circulate if you’re experiencing hot flushes.”

By incorporating lightweight jackets, cardigans and waistcoats, you can easily adapt to fluctuating temperatures. Choose pieces that can be easily added or removed to remain comfortable throughout the day.

Boho Babes Top, £50, from Joe Browns at joebrowns.co.uk, the Sheffield Meadowhall and York Designer Outlet stores and Very.

Opt for loose silhouettes. Dr Ella says: “Loose silhouettes can significantly help to promote comfort as the body undergoes changes during menopause.” Floaty dresses, button-up shirts and wide-leg trousers offer a relaxed fit while keeping the look super-stylish. Check out the new AW23 Joe Browns Day Dreamer collection with floaty pieces in viscose, which is a fabric made of cellulose from wood.