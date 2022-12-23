Anne Marie Holdsworth, the founder of Yorkshire-based Brodie Cashmere, tells Stephanie Smith how she and daughter Jessica turned their own bold and easy style into a global fashion business.

It all began with colour, because the lustrous fibres of cashmere take to colour like nothing else on earth. Now Brodie Cashmere, based in Yeadon, sends across the world its bold statement knits crafted in soft, sustainable cashmere and finest cotton silk mixes.

“Our foil-printed pieces have been hugely popular, along with neon trims and detailing,” says founder Anne Marie Holdsworth, adding that the brand also specialises in pared-back, neutral styles from cable knits to loungewear sets. “There’s something for everyone,” she says.

She launched the brand in 2010, “with the goal to empower women around the world”, adding: “We like to say, ‘style is unique and so are you’.

Camo Coco crew neck, £335 at brodiecashmere.com.

“An interest in textiles began with my father-in-law, Donald Holdsworth, who spent his life buying and selling the finest wool and cashmere throughout the world.

“It wasn’t until my children were out of the house that I had the time to pursue my passion in the industry. My husband, Bill, joined his family’s business at an early age, absorbing his father’s knowledge and experience. Bill later began expanding the cashmere fibre business and developing partnerships with Mongolia.”

Brodie is very much a Yorkshire family business, with daughter Jessica Talpade leaving her career in law to help Anne Marie launch the business and create the first knitwear collection, debuted at UK trade show, Pure London.

“It’s here that Brodie was truly born,” Anne Marie says. “Buyers immediately loved the Brodie design, colours, and styling. They also loved that our cashmere was machine washable and were often surprised by this. The Brodie style appeals to both the mother and daughter and is a true reflection of Jessica and myself.”

Pop striped funnel neck jumper, £390 at brodiecashmere.com

Championing colour and creativity is at the heart of Brodie, but so too is sustainability. “We are proud to be partnered with the Sustainable Fibre Alliance, where together we work hard to ensure the sustainable production of our cashmere,” she says. “This is a continuous journey for us - we strive to safeguard the nomadic herding community in Mongolia, the welfare of their animals and ultimately the production of consciously crafted cashmere. Our eco-conscious ethos led us to be a 2022 finalist for the UK Drapers Sustainable Brand of the Year.”

Every Brodie piece is designed at the Yeadon head office by a team of designers and then made by the brand’s manufacturing partners in Mongolia. Minimising waste is a key goal, and this is where Brodie’s renowned patchwork throws and scarves come in.

“Each one is made using offcuts from our beautiful designs and knitted together to create unique one-of-a-kind pieces that are both environmentally friendly and fashionable,” Anne Marie says. “Both Jes and I like to throw them over any item of clothing at a BBQ - the unique colours really bring any outfit to life.

“Additionally, because we manufacture using only the longest fibres, we create cashmere that is less prone to pilling and can last for many years. I believe you can be fashionable while still buying items that can last a lifetime.”

Fraya fringe polo jumper, £350 at brodiecashmere.com.

Although Brodie was originally founded as a wholesale business, it has recently launched its own online website, where its latest collections can be bought directly by shoppers.

“Our wholesale business sells globally to boutique retailers who pride themselves on stocking considered brands, both for style and impact,” Anne Marie says.

“Every season we introduce new designs and colours, and each season I fall in love with a new style. My go-to shape is the sweatshirt – it is relaxed and easy to wear. Each season we adapt designs and colours, but the core shape remains. This season it is the Ivy Jumper and I love the neon pink.” Another must-have is the Fraya Fringed Polo Jumper. “I wear it with black jeans and cowboy

boots, throw on a leather jacket and I am ready for any occasion, day or night,” Anne Marie says, adding that the Bonny Bobble Jumper and the Meghan Fairisle Crew Neck are ideal for the festive season, while the Rainbow Ruby cashmere jogger and hoodie set will add a touch of cosy luxury.

Jade zip jacket, £530 at brodiecashmere.com.

The Brodie team has expanded over the years and there are now 45 members of staff at HQ. “I am particularly supported by our design team made up of very talented designers,” says Anne Marie. “Our amazing team is the reason why we were recently awarded the UK’s highest business honour, The Queens Award for International Trade 2022, which recognises our growth in exports, particularly over the last three years.”

A cashmere recycling programme is in the pipeline for next year, and the brand has invested in new equipment that will allow it to re-knit pre-loved cashmere to make new pieces.

“We hope to partner with some charities to allow us to donate some of these repurposed items where they can benefit those who need it most,” says Anne Marie.

“Throughout our journey, Brodie has never lost the essence of being a family-run business specialising in colourful, sustainably-conscious, cashmere knitwear.

“I love the creative process of working with our young, vibrant and enthusiastic team to bring design concepts into reality, especially when you see that reality walking down the street. I get a buzz every time I see it in-store and styled by our customers.”

*Brodie Cashmere, www.brodiecashmere.com. Get a 10 per cent discount online using the code YORKSHIRE10 (not sales items) until January 24, 2023.

Patchwork scarf, £280 at brodiecashmere.com

Contrast loose hoodie, £365 at brodiecashmere.com