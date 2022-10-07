Here in Yorkshire, it is far from unusual to see (and feel) all the seasons in one day, so we really do need a darned good all-weather coat. Or, in contemporary parlance, we need substantial, multi-functional, outerwear pieces that will see us right, whether up in the hills, down in the dales, as we battle the school run and embark on hikes to shop the high street or take the dog out.

Or, in contemporary parlance, we need substantial, multi-functional, outerwear pieces that will see us right, whether up in the hills, down in the dales, as we battle the school run and embark on various hikes to shop the high street or take the dog out.

We don’t ask for much. But whatever we have planned, and whatever we might encounter, great Yorkshire outerwear clothing brand TOG24 reckons it has got it covered.

Many of the shoots take place on the wilds and coasts on Yorkshire and Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We pride ourselves on creating products that support everyday life and the unpredictable UK weather,” says Vanessa Barber, TOG24 head of design. “We understand that quality and value mean a lot to our customer, so we spend a lot of time designing and developing our collections to ensure we create products that are built to last.”

TOG24 was founded in Heckmondwike in 1958 by Donald “Big D” Ward, who had worked as a millwright, repairing the looms of the then flourishing textile industry. At first the company made footwear, then branched into sports bags and football kits in the 1970s, before at last becoming a manufacturer of waterproof clothing and fleeces, with skiwear and casual clothing added later as the brand’s popularity grew.

Manufacture in Yorkshire stopped in 2010, but all TOG24 products are still designed at HQ at Spen Vale Mills in Heckmondwike, and the brand stays true to its founding ethos. TOG24 stands for “Truth Over Glory Everyday”, championing the “true” outdoors, the one that is for everyone, whether walking with friends to the pub or skiing with the family in Switzerland.

Big D’s family run the company today, with grandson Mark Ward at the helm as managing director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranskill Gilet in Khaki, was £120, now £80

The store roll-out began with the factory shop in Heckmondwike, selling seconds and ends of lines out of cardboard boxes. It did so well that they stopped trying to sell TOG24 to other people’s shops and instead set up their own chain of stores. There are now more than 60 outlets across Britain and Ireland (and the original factory shop is still there in Heckmondwike).

In Yorkshire, there are many stores and concessions, including ones in York, Skipton, Castleford, Settle, Richmond, Holmfirst, Doncaster and Rotherham. And, of course, there is an online e-tailing website - with an outlet section for bargains.

In the 1970s, TOG24 was the first company in the UK to use Gore-Tex and the first to import and use Polartec, the original fleece fabric. The technical proficiency of TOG24’s clothing, footwear and accessories is paramount. Fabric is rigorously tested for its waterproof capability and breathability, there are ethically sourced down fillings, and many designs include features such as heat-sealed seams, snow cuffs, magnetic studs and large “pullers” to ensure fasteners can be fastened with gloves on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But style and fashion content are important, too. Vanessa says: “This season's colour palettes have been inspired by trips to the coast in places like Saltburn and Flamborough, as well as jaunts further inland with shopping in Hebden Bridge and walking round Dovestone reservoir (which is technically in Lancashire).”

Raleigh jacket, was £170, now £110

There are a number of “hero” designs in the new autumn/winter 2022 collection, she says, citing the Raleigh women’s padded jacket which comes in washed black, washed blue, faded pink and khaki; the Ranskill women’s padded gilet; the Calverley men’s padded jacket in lagoon blue or golden yellow; the Shania women’s jumper, and the Bowburn men’s padded jacket.

The pandemic saw a surge of people taking to the great outdoors, giving business a boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We saw a big uplift in more customers wanting outdoor and active clothing when lockdowns were first enforced and also a lot of new customers,” says Vanessa.

“This naturally declined somewhat when customers got back to everyday life, but some of these habits have stuck, which has been great news for TOG and also our customers’ wellbeing.”

Calverley Jacket, was £120, now £80

As well as the coats and jackets, there are hoodies and sweats, trousers and shirts, activewear, loungewear, many styles of technical walking footwear and accessories including hats, socks, water bottles, gloves, eyewear and backpacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also clothes and accessories for children. Vanessa says the children’s Dollis padded jacket, for example, is a great coat for school and family outdoor activities, perfect for the chillier days in autumn and throughout the winter, in the form of a stylish little puffer coat in a new longer length with a two way zip for full range of movement when zipped up and safety touches, including reflective prints to the cuffs.

Down-to-earth Yorkshire humour is a brand signature. There are tongue-in-cheek messages on the packaging with slogans such as “Put a lid on it” emblazoned across helmet boxes and “Put your foot in it” on shoe boxes. Tap the search box on the website and you will be greeted with “Ey Up! What are you looking for?”

The outdoors promotional shoots take place in Yorkshire and Northumberland, specifically around Morpeth and Bamburgh for the AW22 images featured here.

As for TOG24 future plans, says Vanessa, these include continuing to grow brand awareness and the range of products, without compromising on core values or losing sight of the company’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This winter we are also launching our first dog clothing and accessories collection, which is a natural fit for the brand and we are sure it will be a hit with our dog-owning customers,” she says.

Raleigh jacket, was £170, now £110

“We pride ourselves on creating products that support everyday life - walking the dog, watching the kids play sport and just generally being prepared for the unpredictable UK weather. The pandemic has just cemented that our brand and values are more relevant than ever.”

TOG24 is available at www.tog24.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOG24 prides itself on outerwear for the “true outdoors”, everyday pieces with practical technical features.

Shania Crew Neck Jumper in Dark Coral, was £70, now £49