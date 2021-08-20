Georgia Earnshaw in Newquay on her recent staycation holiday to Devon and Cornwall, wearing a dress from Mango, available at John Lewis online and also in store at John Lewis Leeds.

Some are born great holiday packers, and some become great holiday packers through practice, necessity and plenty of planning. Much depends on where you are travelling to, and how. With many holidays this year planned to take place within the UK, a lot of us will be travelling under our own steam, by car – and this means more space for our bags.

Still, seasoned and stylish holiday packers prefer to pack a carefully considered capsule wardrobe of mix and match items that can be worn in several different ways and dress up easily from day to night, combining practicality with their own personal style. Here, three Yorkshire style setters share the secrets of their suitcases and their outfits...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GEORGIA EARNSHAW: Georgia, from Leeds, is a senior communications officer with John Lewis & Partners. This is how she packed for her recent staycation to Devon and Cornwall.

Alex Payne wears cardigan by Queene & Belle, blouse by Victoria Beckham, shorts by Acne Studios, shoes by YSL, bag by Mulberry and suitcase by Louis Vuitton.

“I don’t want to brag but I am a bit of an expert at managing to pack extremely light. I have previously gone on a two-week trip with just a holdall. This staycation meant no baggage restrictions and so I took a huge suitcase, which I was very excited about.

“When the shops reopened, I had a personal styling appointment with Victoria in John Lewis in Leeds as I was in a bit of a style rut. She suggested never buying something you cannot wear in at least three different ways. I now stick with this rule and it is really useful when packing for a holiday.

“I packed a skirt to wear in the day with trainers and a casual baggy top and then dress up in the evening with sandals and a nice blouse. I also made sure all my outfits work well with a thick cardigan or jumper, as you never know how the British weather might turn out.

“I’m very organised and love a list, so before a holiday I write down all the outfits I plan on wearing for each day and evening. From there, I write a list of all the pieces I’ll need to pack. Finally, I like to treat myself to a dress before a holiday, as it’s something to look forward to wearing on a night out.

Katherine Busby wears black maxi dress. The holdall is by David Hampton. Picture by Vanessa Wilcox.

“After spending last year wearing joggers and jumpers, I am excited to have some fun with clothes again. My favourite brands for dresses are Kin, AND/OR, Albaray, Mango, Baukjen, Ro&Zo, Ghost and AllSaints. I love how dresses can be worn all year round – in summer with bare legs and trainers or sandals and then in the winter I add tights, boots and a roll-neck underneath.”

Instagram: @georgiaearnshaw and @johnlewisandpartnerspr

ALEXANDRA PAYNE: Alex is co-director and co-founder of the Pod, a Yorkshire-based fashion rental company specialising in pre-owned designer collections.

“Holidaying at home is a breath of fresh air – literally. We are heading to Norfolk and Dorset this summer for some down-time in the countryside, so we are packing appropriately…

Alexandra Payne wears yellow dress by Zadig & Voltaire, hat by & Other Stories, sunnies by Celine.

“The biggest hurdle is the topsy-turvy British weather so the first thing that will be in our suitcase is a lightweight summer coat. A mac, a trench coat or a bomber jacket are great staples and easy to fold up into a bag or drape around the shoulders. Plus, they look great over summer dresses and with jeans or jumpsuits.

“Make sure to have a gorgeous versatile summer dress, one that you can wear all day for sightseeing, then dress up with jewellery and heels for an evening out. A jumpsuit works well for this too, as they are super-versatile.

“Wherever you go in the UK, you will find yourself in the beautiful countryside at some point, so a must for every suitcase is a great pair of jeans or shorts and an oversized logo T-shirt, tucked in the French way – at the front only, leaving the back and sides loose.

“A well-packed suitcase doesn’t have to be extensive – pick the pieces you know you can wear in more ways than one and make the most of those pieces while you are away.

A peek inside Georgia Earnshaw's staycation wardrobe suitcase.

“Plus, all the items you take with you don’t have to be packed away until next summer – they will help you bridge the seasons as we head into autumn when you are back from your hols.”

Instagram @thepod_online

KATHERINE BUSBY: Katherine is a PR consultant who lives near York. Her staycation to Scotland has been postponed but her holiday wardrobe is still packed and ready to go.

“When I started planning our staycation, we had seven days in the Highlands planned – a boat trip to see dolphins and seals, two Michelin-starred lunches and lots of fresh air. Then our daughter’s school bubble burst and instead we had to unpack and do a lot of colouring in and playing in the garden.

“However, I am a planner and I like to plan a capsule wardrobe for a trip. I don’t pack light, but I do pack smart. I choose a colour palette and like everything to work together.

“I always pack a few home comforts like a gorgeous candle and some beauty products, as we have a five-year-old, so once she is in bed it’s nice to read a magazine, light a candle and do a DIY facial.

E Inside Alexandra Payne's staycation wardrobe suitcase.

“I was late to the loungewear trend and spent most of lockdown squeezing into my jeans to try and feel normal! Then some wonderful friends started creating pieces I couldn’t say no to and now I am a complete convert. Cut and Pin is supposed to be for men but works really well for tall women. Swoon Love pieces are just so pretty and Violet Harrogate’s basics are a must, too. I like mixing a piece of loungewear with more structured shapes.

“I like to throw in a few fabulous things that are wearable but make me smile. This trip I was going to pack my new Chanel slingbacks – they work so well with jeans, a dress, anything.

“For my hair, I pack Dolores and Rose hair bars. They take up next to no room, and there is no plastic.

“This holdall by David Hampton is beautiful. I know the leather is going to get better with every trip. Let’s just hope we get to go on one soon.”

Instagram: @busbyandbear

Georgia Earnshaw at Newquay on her recent staycation holiday to Devon and Cornwall, wearing a dress from Mango, available at John Lewis online and also in store at John Lewis Leeds.

Inside Katherine Busby's staycation holdall by David Hampton. Picture by Vanessa Wilcox.

Katherine Busby wears black maxi dress. The holdall is by David Hampton. Picture by Vanessa Wilcox.