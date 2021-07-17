Glamping offers the chance to thoroughly enjoy the natural wonders of the Dales whilst also providing a taste of luxury.

Here are ten glamping sites in the Yorkshire Dales

Swaledale Yurts

One of the glamping pods at Little Seed Field

Swaledale Yurts is located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales and offer a stay in a characterful Mongolian yurt - making it a glamping trip to remember.

The site has a private 30-foot waterfall and all yurts have electricity. It's handily located just outside the village of Keld.

Swaledale Yurts, Park House, Keld, North Yorkshire, DL11 6DZ

Yurtshire Fountains

Yurtshire Fountains has four yurts and is located near the stunning Fountains Abbey and Studley Park World Heritage Site - on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

The yurts do not have electricity but everything else is provided including a private kitchen and a hot tub.

Yurtshire Fountains, Yew Tree House, Aldfield, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3BE

Catgill Campsite

Catgill Campsite is located on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales and boasts timber camping pods that have views of the stunning Bolton Abbey.

Each pod comes with a kitchen, wifi and a log-fuelled hot tub - offering a luxurious glamping trip in the Yorkshire countryside.

Catgill Campsite, Catgill Farm, Bolton Abbey, North Yorkshire, BD23 6HA

The Shepherds Hut

The Shepherds Hut can be found near the market town of Skipton on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

Sleeping two people, the characterful Shepherds Hut is built from wood and has a small log burning stove as well as a kitchen and stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Crown Cottage Farm, Pasture Road, Embsay, Skipton, BD23 6PR

Little Seed Field

Little Seed Field, in Ripon, boasts octagonal shaped glamping cabins that overlook the heather moorlands of Nidderdale.

The glamping cabins guarantee a campfire, memory foam beds and stunning views.

Little Seed Field, Castiles Farm, Ripon, HG4 3PU

Havergarth View

Havergarth View offers luxury wooden glamping pods near Nidderdale in the Yorkshire Dales.

Each pod has a kingsize bed and heater, as well as an outdoor fire for toasting marshmallows and stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Havergarth View, Havergarth Farm, Peat Lane, Bewerley, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 5JG

Stackstead Farm Glamping

Stackstead Farm Glamping has five wooden glamping pods located in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales village of Ingleton.

Each pod includes a double bed, kitchen, toilet and luxurious underfloor heating to guarantee a cosy night.

Stackstead Farm, Ingleton, LA6 3HS

Crackpot Cottage Log Cabin

Crackpot Cottage Log Cabin is in Richmond - an ideal location for exploring the Yorkshire Dales.

The log cabin has a double bed and an eco-friendly bio-stove, a stay here will also include fresh drinking water from the onsite well and breakfast in the dining room.

Crackpot Cottage Log Cabin, Richmond, North Yorkshire, DL11 6NW

Littondale Country and Leisure Park

Littondale Country and Leisure Park offers wooden glamping huts that are pet friendly and located in a picturesque valley near Arncliffe.

Every glamping hut has an ensuite, kitchenette and lounge area, as well as an outdoor area and BBQ.

Littondale Country and Leisure Park, Arncliffe, Skipton, BD23 5PX

Peaks & Pods

Boustagill Farm offers luxury camping pods - Peaks & Pods, located in Rathmell on the doorstep of the Yorkshire Dales.

Each pod has all the modcons needed to make your stay comfortable including wifi, private outdoor space, a fire bowl for cooking and a hot tub.