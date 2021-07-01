10 of the best places for a picnic on the Yorkshire coast

Here’s a list of ten places to visit on the Yorkshire Coast that are great places to enjoy a picnic.

Filey beach

Filey beach is a traditional seaside area and is an ideal location for anyone wanting a quiet picnic on a peaceful, not-so-commercial beach.

Filey Bay

The beach consists of five miles of sand and is popular for kite-flying, horse riding and exploring rock pools.

Filey Beach, Filey, YO14 9LA

Sewerby Hall & Gardens

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is located on a cliff top overlooking Bridlington.

The gardens are beautifully presented and offer plenty of open grass areas and benches to sit and picnic at.

Sewerby, Bridlington YO15 1ED

Skipsea beach

Skipsea beach is another sandy beach on the Yorkshire Coast and is located between Hornsea and Bridlington.

The beach offers a stunning spot for picnics and is backed by Holderness Cliffs which offer shaded spots to sit.

Skipsea, YO25 8ST

Robin Hood’s Bay beach

Robin Hood’s Bay beach is a natural, sandy and rocky beach six miles away from Whitby.

The beach offers a peaceful area to picnic and enjoy the natural landscape that surrounds it, including the cliffs that are set behind the beach.

There are plenty of facilities including bins and public toilets in the nearby town making it an accessible picnic and day out for families.

Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby, YO22 4RD

Bempton Cliffs

Bempton Cliffs is a RSPB site on the Yorkshire coast and is home to half a million seabirds between March and October.

There is a nearby picnic area that allows visitors to enjoy the surrounding wildlife and birds, and the stunning views of the North Sea.

Cliff Ln, Bempton, Bridlington YO15 1JF

Scarborough beach - South Bay

Scarborough South Bay beach is a popular destination for families to enjoy picnics, fish and chips, and ice cream.

The South Bay beach is backed by a Victorian promenade that offers facilities such as benches, bins and public toilets, making it a family friendly and accessible area to picnic and enjoy the seaside.

West Pier, Scarborough, YO11 1PD

Peasholm Park

Peasholm Park is located in Scarborough and was voted the 25th Best Park in Europe in the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards.

The park boasts beautiful grass lawns and picnic sites for visitors to sit and enjoy a picnic as well as on site toilets.

The park has oriental themed decor, streams and mini bridges to enjoy, making it a unique place to visit for lunch.

North Bay, Scarborough YO12 7TN

Sandsend beach

Sandsend beach is located in the picturesque village of Sandsend, near Whitby.

The beach is clean and sandy making it perfect for families with young children to picnic and enjoy the seaside landscape.

There is parking nearby as well as public toilets.

Sandsend Beach, Sandsend, YO21 3SU

Bridlington beach

Bridlington beach is a sand and shingle beach that is popular with families.

The beach is a great spot for a picnic with stunning views of the chalk cliffs of Flamborough Headland.

There are rock pools along the beach to keep children entertained as well as plenty of birds and wildlife to be spotted.

Alexandre, Promenade, Bridlington

Runswick Bay beach

Runswick Bay is located nine miles away from Whitby and is a beautiful example of a natural Yorkshire beach.

The beach is mainly sand so is a comfortable spot for a seaside picnic, and visitors may spot seals in the sea which are often a common sight.