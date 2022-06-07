Choosing a wedding venue is as important as the bride choosing her wedding dress and finding the right caterer for the food.
It usually takes a lot of planning and the process of organising your wedding can be very gruelling, so sometimes it’s easier to check one thing off your to-do list.
Finding that perfect venue to say ‘I do’ can be tough, but if you were living in an area where there are an endless number of places that take your breath away, it’s much easier to decide.
Depending on what you are looking for in a wedding destination - whether that’s stunning scenery, luxury amenities, five star catering or a majestic room where you can exchange your vows - Yorkshire has it all.
So we’ve asked you where the best places are in Yorkshire for a wedding - and here are your answers along with their TripAdvisor ratings.
Rudding Park, Harrogate
TripAdvisor rating: Five stars (6,019 reviews)
The Crown Hotel, Harrogate
TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (2,118 reviews)
Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough
TripAdvisor rating: Five stars (724 reviews)
Three Acres Inn, Huddersfield
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,478 reviews)
Raven Hall Hotel, Scarborough
TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (1,707 reviews)
Hotel Rendezvous, Skipton
TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (1,677 reviews)
Gisborough Hall Hotel, Guisborough
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (2,205 reviews)
Middleton Lodge, Richmond
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (434 reviews)
Beverley Minster, Huddersfield
TripAdvisor rating: Five stars (1,355 reviews)
Bolton Abbey
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,914 reviews)
Merchant Taylors Hall, York
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (21 reviews)
The Mallyan Spout Hotel, Whitby
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,137 reviews)
Waterton Park Hotel, Wakefield
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,307 reviews)
Ripley Castle, Harrogate
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,044 reviews)
Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (628 reviews)
The Coniston Hotel, Skipton
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (3,015 reviews)
Saltmarshe Hall, Howden
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (204 reviews)
The Majestic Hotel, Harrogate
TripAdvisor rating: Three stars (440 reviews)
Cannon Hall, Barnsley
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (2,263 reviews)
Shibden Hall, Calderdale
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (911 reviews)
Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,622 reviews)
Sedgewell Barn, Northallerton
TripAdvisor rating: Five stars (87 reviews)
The Devonshire Fell Hotel, Skipton
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (758 reviews)
Thicket Priory, York
TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (131 reviews)
Hazlewood Castle, Leeds
TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (1,329 reviews)
Nostell Priory, Wakefield
TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,389 reviews)