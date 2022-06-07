Choosing a wedding venue is as important as the bride choosing her wedding dress and finding the right caterer for the food.

It usually takes a lot of planning and the process of organising your wedding can be very gruelling, so sometimes it’s easier to check one thing off your to-do list.

Finding that perfect venue to say ‘I do’ can be tough, but if you were living in an area where there are an endless number of places that take your breath away, it’s much easier to decide.

The stepping Stones at Bolton Abbey. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Depending on what you are looking for in a wedding destination - whether that’s stunning scenery, luxury amenities, five star catering or a majestic room where you can exchange your vows - Yorkshire has it all.

So we’ve asked you where the best places are in Yorkshire for a wedding - and here are your answers along with their TripAdvisor ratings.

Rudding Park, Harrogate

TripAdvisor rating: Five stars (6,019 reviews)

The Crown Hotel, Harrogate

TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (2,118 reviews)

Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough

TripAdvisor rating: Five stars (724 reviews)

Three Acres Inn, Huddersfield

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,478 reviews)

Raven Hall Hotel, Scarborough

TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (1,707 reviews)

Hotel Rendezvous, Skipton

TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (1,677 reviews)

Gisborough Hall Hotel, Guisborough

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (2,205 reviews)

Middleton Lodge, Richmond

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (434 reviews)

Beverley Minster, Huddersfield

TripAdvisor rating: Five stars (1,355 reviews)

Bolton Abbey

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,914 reviews)

Merchant Taylors Hall, York

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (21 reviews)

The Mallyan Spout Hotel, Whitby

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,137 reviews)

Waterton Park Hotel, Wakefield

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,307 reviews)

Ripley Castle, Harrogate

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,044 reviews)

Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (628 reviews)

The Coniston Hotel, Skipton

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (3,015 reviews)

Saltmarshe Hall, Howden

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (204 reviews)

The Majestic Hotel, Harrogate

TripAdvisor rating: Three stars (440 reviews)

Cannon Hall, Barnsley

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (2,263 reviews)

Shibden Hall, Calderdale

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (911 reviews)

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (1,622 reviews)

Sedgewell Barn, Northallerton

TripAdvisor rating: Five stars (87 reviews)

The Devonshire Fell Hotel, Skipton

TripAdvisor rating: Four and a half stars (758 reviews)

Thicket Priory, York

TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (131 reviews)

Hazlewood Castle, Leeds

TripAdvisor rating: Four stars (1,329 reviews)

Nostell Priory, Wakefield