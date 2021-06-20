The view from The Hidden Jewel, Flamborough

Here are some of the most expensive getaways in Yorkshire from Airbnb.

1. Highcliffe Manor

Placing top of the list and located in the stunning countryside of Flamborough, East Yorkshire Highcliffe Manor, which dates back to 1895, can be rented at £1502 per night.

Labelled as “ideal for reunions”, the house boasts 11 acres of garden and has nine bedrooms with enough space for 16 guests.

The manor welcomes guests with grand entrance gates and a sweeping driveway, providing a memorable first impression.

2. Howgills House

An impressive country house located in the Yorkshire Dales, Howgills House can be rented for £1327 a night and offers space for more than 16 guests.

Every bedroom out of the 12 the house offers is ensuite and has stunning views of the Yorkshire Dales.

Some notable features of the newly-renovated house include two large hot tubs and a private library.

3. Hidden Jewel on the East Coast

The Hidden Jewel seems to match its name, offering a home for up to 14 guests a night in the luxurious seaside village of Flamborough for £1188 a night.

The property boasts a large private pool and two kitchens.

Most notably, the house is furnished by an up-and-coming Yorkshire-based interior design company.

Bookings can be made through Pass The Property.

4. The Manor of the Bay

Situated on the North Yorkshire Coast in Robin Hood’s Bay, The Manor of the Bay can be rented for £988 a night in July.

With some of the seven bedrooms promising a seaview, and the beach only a ten minute walk away, it’s easy to see where the price tag comes from.

This property can be booked through Pass The Property.

5. Dean Head Luxury B&B

Dean Head Luxury B&B is located in Langbar in the Yorkshire Dales, and offers guests the opportunity to rent the entire house for £967 a night.

A notable feature of the property is the natural stream running down the bottom of the garden which only adds to the charm of the characterful farmhouse.

6. Luxurious six bed detached home near City Centre

A stylish and modern house located near Leeds city centre, this property has six bedrooms for up to 12 guests at £800 per night.

The unique decorations on the breakfast bar, paired with emerald green bar stools, are just the beginning of the eye-catching decor choices throughout.

7. No. 30 Whitby

Located in the seaside town of Whitby, Yorkshire, No.30 has ten bedrooms, sleeping up to 16 guests for the price of £708 a night.

Arguably the most notable feature of the stunning townhouse is the seamless, modern approach to furnishings and decor throughout the property.

The property boasts an open plan, contemporary kitchen and stylish large patio glass doors that open to a beautiful patio, making the townhouse a perfect place for summer stays.

8. Willow House Farm

Located in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Willow House Farm has seven bedrooms, sleeping up to 16 guests.

The property can be rented for £704 per night.

Beautiful timbers inside the property add character throughout, and guests can also enjoy a private library and a fully equipped games room.

9. Escape to the Manor House, Kirkby Malham

This stunning 17th century farmhouse can be rented at £600 per night, and is located in Kirkby Malham.

Welcoming up to eight guests, the stand-out feature of the charming farmhouse is the wood-fired hot tub with impressive views of the surrounding picturesque countryside.