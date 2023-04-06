Best dog friendly beaches in Yorkshire including Saltburn beach and Robin Hood’s Bay
There are plenty of beautiful sandy beaches in Yorkshire where you can take your dog for a walk.
There are lots of seaside resorts in Yorkshire with sandy beaches and charming villages and towns that are home to some of the best restaurants, cafes and pubs.
Whitby came in fifth place in The Sunday Times 50 Best British Beaches last year and Runswick Bay pre-dates the 1600s.
The beaches listed below also welcome dogs for families who would like to take a stroll along the coastline.
