View of Staithes from the Cleveland Way on the North Yorkshire coast

Holidaymakers who choose a glamping trip can reconnect with the great outdoors while also avoiding the more stressful aspects of a traditional camping holiday - and even indulge in a little luxury.

Here are ten of the best glamping sites on the Yorkshire Coast.

1. Graffitoe Farm

Graffitoe Farm offers luxury glamping shepherd huts and is located in Hunmanby, boasting stunning views of Filey Bay.

Each hut includes a double bed, kitchenette and a private hot tub.

Graffitoe Farm, Bridlington Road, Hunmanby, Filey, North Yorkshire, YO14 9RS.

2. The Paddock Pods at Homeland

The Paddock Pods are located near to Hornsea, which is home to a blue flag beach.

Each glamping pod includes a wood-fired hot tub and fire pit, and boasts underfloor heating, making it a cosy option when the weather is unpredictable or chilly.

The Paddock Pods at Homeland, Catfoss Road, Bewholme, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 8DX.

3. Wold Farm Caravan and Camping Site

Wold Farm Caravan and Camping Site is located on the edge of Flamborough and has its own private path right up to the iconic chalk cliffs.

Each wooden glamping hut comes complete with a heater, a bed, and a picnic bench with fantastic sea views.

Wold Farm Caravan and Camping Site, Bempton Lane, Flamborough, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, YO15 1AT.

4. Flamborough Glamping & Vineyard

With five beaches nearby, Flamborough Glamping & Vineyard is a great option for holidaymakers determined to make the most of the coast.

Each luxury pod has an ensuite, kitchen, double bed, and a view of the pretty vineyard onsite.

Flamborough Glamping & Vineyard, Lighthouse Road, Flamborough, East Yorkshire, YO15 1AJ.

5. Hunmanby Follies Posh Pods

Hunmanby Follies Posh Pods are in the idyllic village of Hunmanby next to Grade II-listed gatehouses.

Each pod has a double bed, kitchen area and beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

Hunmanby Follies Posh Pods, Follyfoot House, 126 Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, Filey, North Yorkshire, YO14 0LS.

6. Mill Farm Country Park

Mill Farm Country Park is in Skipsea and is located near many popular Yorkshire Coast destinations, including Bridlington and Hornsea.

The shepherd’s hut offers a luxury glamping experience and has a comfy bed, a kitchenette and an outdoor seating area.

Mill Farm Country Park, Mill Farm , Mill Lane, Skipsea, East Yorkshire, YO25 8SS.

7. The Sheep Shed

The Sheep Shed is in the picturesque and endlessly history town of Whitby.

The wooden hut is brimming with luxury and character, and features stained glass windows, a wood burner, and a double sofa bed.

The Sheep Shed, Manor Farm, Normanby, Whitby, North Yorkshire, YO22 4PS.

8. Pinewood Park

Pinewood Park is located near Scarborough town centre and is a four star Visit England rated site.

The park offers luxury glamping lodges that boast hot tubs, spacious beds, and electricity - everything you need for a comfortable night away.

Pinewood Park, Racecourse Road (A170), Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO12 5TG.

9. Serenity Camping

Serenity Camping is another site located in Whitby, in the characterful village of Hinderwell.

It offers a glamping experience for two in the shepherd’s hut, where you'll find a double bed, private enclosed garden, and a BBQ.

Serenity Camping, High Street, Hinderwell, Whitby, North Yorkshire, TS13 5JH.

10. Windmill Inn

Windmill Inn is near Whitby and its Blue Flag beach.

The inn is home to three shepherd’s huts that all include a double bed and electric heater. There's also the option for a tasty cooked breakfast at the inn in the morning too.