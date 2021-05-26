Eastern Airways announces new service to Jersey starting next month from Humberside Airport

The Saturday flights are starting from June 19

Operated in partnership with CI Travel Group and Premier Holidays, the Saturday service from Eastern Airways' home base will complement the Aberdeen service that has operated continuously from the airport since 1997.

Loganair previously ran the service, but there were no flights last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Hage, General Manager, Eastern Airways, said they were flying bigger 72-seater aircrafts, over the 49-seater planes previously used.

He said a lot of people were looking for somewhere to go but don't seem particularly enamoured or confident in booking holidays in countries like Spain or Greece.

At least the Channel Islands, just 14 miles from the Cotentin peninsula in Normandy, were "warmer than Grimsby", he added, saying they expected bookings to take off, as a result of the summer staycation vibe round British travel.

Robert Mackenzie, Managing Director, CI Travel Group said: “We have been associated with operating direct flights to Jersey from the Humberside region for many years.

"So, it is fantastic to be partnering with Eastern Airways this year to continue the popular service and offering holidays in this beautiful island.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming our clients back to Jersey from June onwards.”

Eastern Airways said should any customers be affected by a government travel restriction, their booking can be amended.

The service will operate weekly from June 19 until September 25, with fares from Jersey starting from £84.99 including taxes and charges with 15kg checked baggage as standard.