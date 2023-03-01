Festival plans for the return of The Scarborough Fair continue 'uninterrupted' as director steps away from the role

A grand festival programme to rebuild on the history of The Scarborough Fair continues "uninterrupted", authorities insist, as its incoming director steps away from the role.

Plans were announced earlier this year for a creative programme spanning three years to 2026, hailed as the "big moment" the coastal resort has long been waiting for.

Now, after incoming director David Edmunds announced on the eve of his appointment that he can no longer take up the post, Scarborough Council has issued a statement.

Janet Deacon, head of tourism and culture, said Mr Edmund’s decision was taken for personal reasons.

David Edmunds, taken in Scarborough, Pictures credit: Scarborough Borough Council – Richard Ponter Photography

She said: “While David’s decision is an unexpected set back, we are already looking into what our next steps should be to secure the necessary leadership the festival needs.

“Meanwhile the team working on the development of the fair’s ambitious and innovative creative programme continues uninterrupted.”

The council refused to embellish further on plans, but Mr Edmunds, in a statement shared on his social media, said it had been a "difficult" decision to make.

After four years as festivals director for The Arches Festival in Worcester, which had been exhausting, he said now is "simply not the right time" to dive straight back in.

Thanking the team at Scarborough Council for being "beyond kind and supportive", he wished them every success for the future.

He added: "Sometimes we need to be brave and make difficult decisions and I'm extremely grateful to have had incredible friends and colleagues around me while making what has been the hardest decision of my professional career to date."

Originally established under Royal Charter in 1253, The Scarborough Fair was once a market for trade drawing merchants from as far as the Ottoman Empire.

Held for the last time in 1788, the festival plan is to see its return this year with a programme of arts, heritage, culinary and sporting events.