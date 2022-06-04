Flamingo Land has revealed that the latest resort attraction is in collaboration with Scarborough-based fashion brand SikSilk.

The new ride, named "Sik", is an adrenaline-fuelled, white-knuckle roller coaster with a world record-equalling 10 inversions.

Gordon Gibb, Flamingo Land's chief executive, said: "We are all very proud of our achievement in delivering this world-class roller coaster as our new star attraction at Flamingo Land."

Sik at Flamingo Land

New test footage has been released of the roller coaster, giving thrill-seekers a taste of the the loops, dips and turns that await them once the ride opens.

Sik reaches top speeds of 55mph and propels riders along an 875-metre track and 25-metre loop during a 48-second ride experience. It is set to open on July 2.

The ride also feature special effects throughout, including a waterfall, water cannons and fog effects create by liquid ice.

Riders are required to be 1.4-metres or 4ft 6" tall to ride the new Sik roller coaster.

The roller coaster is part of an £18m project that also features a station area compared to an "amazing night club" with an exclusive SikSilk boutique, combining both street fashion and on-trend music.

Flamingo Land, which is based near Malton, will be having a "Sik" party to celebrate the opening with owners promising "top acts and DJs" to be confirmed for a music festival at the attraction's Riverside 1 venue.

Mr Gibb continued: "I am delighted to announce the name for Flamingo Land's amazing new roller coaster, Sik. We are also delighted to be collaborating with SikSilk on this project. This represents two fantastic local brands being joined together."

Sik will be carbon net neutral with solar panels used to help power the ride and water source heat pumps in a newly created lake, Mr Gibb said.

The owners of Flamingo Land and SikSilk "have been friends for years" and wanted to join the two successful ventures to tell their stories in an exciting project.