A luxury hotel in North Yorkshire has been named as having the best service in the country in awards handed out by one of the hospitality industry’s biggest names.

Five-star Grantley Hall has won best service at the prestigious Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024.The historic hotel opened its doors in 2019 after a multi-million pound five-year restoration project, spearheaded by owner Valeria Sykes, who has recently been named as one of the richest people in Yorkshire.

Grantley Hall has 47 bedrooms, five restaurants – including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall – along with three bars and an award-winning spa. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence celebrates the very best in the hospitality industry and are a trusted mark of luxury and quality.

It’s website says Grantley Hall has “Yorkshire Dales scenery with Grace II*-listed majesty”. It adds: “We love the Grantley Academy which provides training opportunities for staff to continually instil top-quality service and hospitality.”

Richard Sykes, managing director at Grantley Hall, said: “Receiving the award for 'Best Service' at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024 is a moment of immense pride for the entire Grantley Hall family.