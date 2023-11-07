Grantley Hall: Luxury Yorkshire hotel named best service in UK by Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024
Five-star Grantley Hall has won best service at the prestigious Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024.The historic hotel opened its doors in 2019 after a multi-million pound five-year restoration project, spearheaded by owner Valeria Sykes, who has recently been named as one of the richest people in Yorkshire.
Grantley Hall has 47 bedrooms, five restaurants – including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall – along with three bars and an award-winning spa. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence celebrates the very best in the hospitality industry and are a trusted mark of luxury and quality.
It’s website says Grantley Hall has “Yorkshire Dales scenery with Grace II*-listed majesty”. It adds: “We love the Grantley Academy which provides training opportunities for staff to continually instil top-quality service and hospitality.”
Richard Sykes, managing director at Grantley Hall, said: “Receiving the award for 'Best Service' at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024 is a moment of immense pride for the entire Grantley Hall family.
“This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, our dedicated team's passion for hospitality and the genuine care we extend to each and every guest. We are deeply honoured by this recognition, as it only strengthens our resolve to continue exceeding the expectations of those we have the privilege to serve and experience the magic of Grantley Hall."