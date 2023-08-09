Visitors to a Yorkshire estate can get closer to its resident red deer, led by a stag known affectionately to staff as Teddy, thanks to a new trailer.

Lotherton Hall, set in the Aberford estate near Leeds, has been home to red deer since the 1980s and today has an estimated 45-strong herd. It now has new custom built trailer to offer a close up view.

The tractor trailer tours allow visitors to get closer than ever before to the magnificent animals.

The UK's largest species of deer, red deer can grow up to 225kg and live up to 18 years. Lotherton’s lone stag Teddy lives alongside around 45 hinds, or female deer, and is distinguishable by his large antlers. Male red deer antlers can grow to more than a metre wide and weigh much as 15kg.

Visitors to Lotherton can join the herd this summer and get a rare, up close look at the estate’s stunning resident red deer.

Mark Scott general estate manager at Lotherton, said: "We have been practicing with a brand new custom built trailer for over a week now.

"We are delighted that we can offer this very rare up close and personal experience with our herd, which is already proving to be very popular. We are delighted that members of the public can share the experience we have every day when we go in and tend to the deer."

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council's executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “Lotherton is home to a spectacular array of wildlife, giving visitors a unique opportunity to learn more about these incredible animals and how we can each play our part in protecting and conserving both them and the natural world.

“It’s wonderful to see the team there thinking of new and innovative ways for the people of Leeds to experience the amazing things this historic site has to offer.”