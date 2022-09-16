The ‘gourmet Marathon’ is inspired by the well-known and popular Marathon du Medoc, which takes place in the French wine region.

A statement by organisers said: “Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week, organisers have made the decision to postpone the Marathon Du Malton, which was due to take place this Sunday, September 18 as a mark of respect.

“The team at Visit Malton and partners on the race have been working hard to arrange a new date and can confirm that the Marathon Du Malton will now take place on Sunday, October 23, from 10am to 5pm.

Food-themed fancy dress is encouraged in the Marathon du Malton, but this year's event has been postponed.