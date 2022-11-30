Councillors have backed plans for 20 more beach chalets on Bridlington seafront after new ones installed last year proved popular with visitors.

East Riding Council’s eastern area planning sub-committee approved the authority’s plans for the chalets, in Belvedere Promenade, on Monday (Nov 28). Bridlington South ward’s Coun Tim Norman said he hoped the extra chalets would continue to bring more trade into the town following the success of those installed last year. Plans for the new chalets stated they would match the existing ones, including being painted in the same four shades of blue. They are set to be installed in two phases, 10 chalets each after a concrete base has been put down.

Each of the chalets is set to feature two deckchairs, two patio chairs and a worktop inside as well as a power supply. The chalets will be next to the existing ones on a dog-friendly stretch of Bridlington South beach. Visitors will be able to reach them from Belvedere Parade, near the Belvedere Hotel and Golf Club. Steps take people to the chalets from the Promenade which is linked to South Marine Drive by various stairs and ramps.

Parking, toilets and a cafe are about a five-minute walk away from the site. Prices for the chalets currently stand at £25 a day and £75 for a week after the council announced it was this year’s prices into 2023. The current Belevere chalets are currently only available to book for weekly lets.

The chalets on Bridlington beach

