If you’re looking for something fun and different to do in Yorkshire, we have you covered with nine quirky activities across the county to try out.

Visit an abandoned village

Scar House village, in North Yorkshire was once home to a village of more than 1,200 people, many of whom were workers for the construction of Scar House Reservoir dam.

Nidderdale Llamas is a family-run trekking centre

When the construction of the dam was complete, the village was abandoned and the wooden houses quickly deteriorated - leaving just the concrete foundations, steps, and remains of an old railway line to be explored.

The village is a peculiar place to visit and proves an interesting afternoon out. It is also surrounded by beautiful views of the valley - yet another reason to give it a visit.

The nearest car park is located at Scarhouse Reservoir Carpark, North Yorkshire

Husky trekking on the North York Moors

The Pesky Husky Trekking Centre in Scarborough offers visitors the opportunity to become a ‘musher’ for the day.

If you’ve ever dreamt about being pulled across the North York Moors by huskies, this one’s for you!

Visitors are also welcomed to the centre to meet the 30 sled huskies and learn about the breed.

Meeting House Farm, Scarborough, YO13 0EL. For more information, click here.Sleepover at The Deep

The Deep in Hull is a firm favourite among Yorkshire families - but did you know it offers the extraordinary experience of a family sleepover in the aquarium?

Costing £1,995 for one night, it’s admittedly pricy - but a true once-in-a-lifetime experience for families who can’t get enough of sea creatures. The experience includes activities and food too.

Guests are given the choice of where in the aquarium they would like to sleep - a popular choice being The Glass Tunnel, which contains 2.5 million litres of water, sharks, rays and turtles.

The Deep, Tower Street, Hull, HU1 4DP

Llama walking in the Dales

Nidderdale Llamas is a family-run trekking centre which offers the unique experience of llama and alpaca walking in the Yorkshire Dales.

The centre has a variety of experiences to choose from including a three hour-long scenic farm trek, or a full day trek that is up to eight miles.

Kiln Farm, Wilsill, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 5EE

Get lost in a maze

Stockeld Park is home to the largest evergreen maze in Yorkshire and has over two miles of puzzling paths.

The Magical Maze was designed by Adrian Fisher and is eight feet in height - at the centre you’ll find a giant revolving stainless steel globe.

The Adventure Park, Stockeld Park, Wetherby, North Yorkshire, LS22 4AN

The Original Ghost Walk of York

A ghost tour of York is a thrilling option for people who enjoy things that go bump in the night.

‘The Original Ghost Walk of York’ begins at The King’s Arms pub and tours around the city, spilling spooky tales and legends about the ancient city along the way.

The King's Arms, 3 King's Staith, York YO1 9SN

Explore the remains of a shipwreck

Creteblock, a concrete vessel used in World War I, sank near Whitby Scar in 1947 and was then exploded to reduce danger to other incoming vessels.

Despite attempts to blow the ship up, large sections of the vessel remain and can easily be accessed by walking at low tide.

Located near Whitby, YO22 4JR

Falconry

Based in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, Settle Falconry centre offers an appointment-only experience with their birds of prey.

‘The Dales Birds of Prey Experience’ is one hour long and includes learning how to handle the birds and calling them down from flight.

Home barn, Feizor, near Settle, LA2 8DF

Explore a 19th century ‘temple’

Druids Temple was built in 1820 by a group of men hired by William Danby in an attempt to increase employment during the economic depression.

The temple is a similar structure to Stonehenge and is located in Ripon. It’s completely free to explore and should make for an intriguing afternoon.