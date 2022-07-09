A heatwave is set to hit the UK this weekend, and temperatures could get close to 30 degrees in Yorkshire.

A statement from North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) said due to these high temperatures and the "unprecedented dry spell" it had made the "difficult decision" to reduce some of its services.

The restrictions primarily affect the Moors Explorer services. It is hoped they will help prevent the likelihood of fires breaking out on the side of the line.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Laura Strangeway, director of corporate services at NYMR, said: “Due to the tinder-dry conditions we are experiencing, we have made the difficult decision to reduce our planned timetable from this weekend (from July 9).

"It has been particularly dry since Easter and with the dry weather set to continue, we have made the decision to supplement our Steam Locomotive fleet with diesel engines assisting our trains to minimise the risk of further fires.

“The ground is particularly dry and would require continual rain over several days to make a substantial difference and currently there is no sign of rain forecasted.

"We are committed to working with our local stakeholders including North York Moors National Park, game keepers and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service & Wildfire Group to minimise risk and add additional mitigations.

“Like most registered charities, we have had to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic and we are now facing environmental challenges with rising temperatures and increased fuel/coal prices and restrictions.

"As the busiest heritage railway in the UK, we encourage the public to support the sector by either donating or travelling along the historic line to ensure all communities can enjoy the golden age of steam.”