Outrage as graffiti spray painted onto 'iconic' rocks in Lake District

Fell Top Assessors, who tweet from @LakesWeather, tweeted an image of grafitti daubed onto rocks on Hellvelyn - a popular spot with hikers and climbers.

The page, which is part of the Lake District National Park Authority, said: "WORDS FAIL ME ! Spray painted graffiti on the, to many of us, iconic rocks along Striding Edge.

"This is close to the Chimney or Bad Step. I think that our followers will share my outrage - but can anyone explain how this is remotely socially or environmentally acceptable?"

Grafitti on rocks along Striding Edge in the Lake District. (Credit: @LakesWeather/Twitter)

A follow up tweet said those responsible are 'desecrating' the rocks.

It said: "Presumably the same person or group. This is desecrating the rocks of High Spying How at the start (or end) of Striding Edge. It certainly ruined an otherwise lovely day out on the fells.