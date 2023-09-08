Proposals to install glamping pods on a rural former quarry site would “cause significant harm” to the area’s appearance, planners claim.

An application to build two glamping buildings on land at Harecroft, off Haworth Road in Wilsden, have been refused by Bradford Council. The development, submitted by Darren Kendall, would also have seen the creation of communal space, car parking and access track at the site – which lies within the Green Belt.

Refusing the scheme this week, planning officers said: “Due to its isolated siting (the application) has a visual and spatial effect on openness and forms sprawl of built development. It would not assist in safeguarding the countryside from encroachment. It conflicts materially with the purposes of including the land in the Green Belt.

“The development of this open field and the associated paraphernalia would result in unacceptable sprawl and in the absence of any very special circumstances is inappropriate development in the greenbelt.

