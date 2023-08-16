A Yorkshire area which is said to be one of the most remote places in the UK now has a new moniker – one of the most Instagrammable.

The UK's top 20 most Instagrammable locations have been revealed with St Michael's Mount in Cornwall, the Isle of Skye and the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland topping the list – but a little known and remote moor in Yorkshire has also made the list.

Riggs Moor, which is on the border of Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Yorkshire Dales National Park, comes in 18th out of 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Norfolk cliffs in Hunstanton - the only place on the east coast you can see the sunset over the sea in the west - also featured in the list.

Riggs Moor is on the edge of the in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty and Yorkshire Dales. Picture Tony Johnson

The poll of 2,000 adults saw Scottish locations, such as Fort William, Orkney and Loch Awe also came with in the top 20.

It also emerged 51 per cent put beautiful landscapes at the top of their UK travel wishlists, with the same percentage believing this is key to securing the best photo of a stunning UK setting.

Unspoilt natural backgrounds, a sunrise or sunset and a lack of other people around are also key for the best shots, with adults taking an average of 15 snaps per trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Sweeney, managing director for Sky Mobile, which commissioned the research to highlight its 99 per cent network coverage across the UK, said: "It is important to be able to keep in touch when you're exploring the picturesque locations we are lucky to have in the UK."

The survey also found 39 per cent of those who post on social media are likely to visit a rural picturesque destination, just to share pictures online.

And it takes an average of 20 minutes to post the photo on socials after taking it - with an average of four posts per staycation.

This could be why 18 per cent look for a place with good phone signal when it comes to holidaying on their home turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While six in 10 look for a mobile provider with reliable network coverage.

When opting for somewhere within the UK to travel, beach destinations are the most popular, followed by the countryside and a forest.

Lulworth Cove in Dorset, Cornwall's Sennen Cove and Whitby sands in Yorkshire, were among the top beaches to visit, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.

Although 90 per cent are aware there are probably beautiful places around the UK they have never heard of and 38 per cent would like to explore British hotspots more.

TOP 20 MOST SOCIAL MEDIA WORTHY DESTINATIONS

1. St Michael's Mount, Cornwall

2. Isle of Skye, Scotland

3. The Holy Island of Lindisfarne, Northumberland

4. Fort William, Scotland

5. Orkney, Scotland

6. Loch Awe, Scotland

7. Wye Valley, Herefordshire

8. Old Harry Rocks, Dorset

9. Fair Isle, Shetlands

10. Llyn Penninsula, Wales

11. Rhossili, Wales

12. Pendennis Head Castle, Cornwall

13. Dunkery Beacon, Exmoor's highest point, Somerset

14. Shropshire Hills, Shropshire

15. Old Hunstanton, Norfolk

16. Blakeney, Norfolk

17. Frenchman's Creek on Helford River, Cornwall

18. Riggs Moor, Yorkshire

19. Hound Tor, Dartmoor, Devon