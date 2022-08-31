Seaside café gets permission to build extension and new terrace

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunrise Cafe, in Scarborough, will be allowed to build a first-floor extension, construct a new outdoor terrace and insert new windows following approval from the council. Scarborough Council approved the plans proposed by the Sunrise Cafe, located on 64 Quay Street, Scarborough, on August 22.

The proposed first-floor extension will raise the height of the roof to almost nine metres at its highest point, with the new terrace positioned to the side of the first extension. In addition to the new terrace which will be able to accommodate 24 people, the café will also be making changes to its existing terrace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarding the first-floor extension and new windows, council officers said that “no property near the application site would be overlooked, overshadowed or dominated by the proposal” and as such there would be “no other detrimental impact on amenity”.

Sunrise Cafe in Scarborough

The seaside café – in the vicinity of the town centre and close to Scarborough Castle – has said that the plans will also allow it to create a new full-time job opening. No objections were received from members of the public or from environmental health officers regarding plans for the site that lies in Scarborough’s conservation area.

According to the council’s planning officers, as the proposal would be “constructed using appropriate materials, it is considered that it would have no detrimental impact on the character or appearance of the conservation area or the setting of the nearby listed building”.